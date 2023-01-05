Michael Strahan says Prince Harry’s book Spare will ‘drop a lot of jaws’

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan hinted today that the royal family should brace for the worst in Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, revealing he’s already read the entire book, which he warned will “drop a lot of jaws.” ‘.

The 51-year-old TV presenter shared this view of the explosive autobiography this morning, admitting he had received a copy of Spare – amid multiple leaks from the book – ahead of an interview with Harry, 38, which is due to air in full on Monday morning.

After showing a short teaser clip of the sit-down, in which Strahan revealed that Harry refers to his brother William as his “nemesis,” the GMA anchor shared his “amazement” at “how open [the Duke] is’.

“He’s holding nothing back,” Strahan said — in what could very well be interpreted by the Palace as a stark warning of what else may come from the book.

‘I’ve read the book from the first to the last page and you’re amazed at how open it is. I think [it’s] will open many eyes and drop many jaws, as they say.’

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan has warned Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare will ‘drop a lot of jaws’ as he admits he’s already read the entire book

According to Strahan, 51, who sat down for an interview with Harry, 38, the Duke of Sussex ‘holds nothing back’ in his book

Strahan also hinted at the other topics covered by Harry in Spare, telling his co-hosts that it includes discussions about his relationship with William, his feelings about his mother Diana’s death, and his time in the military – as well as his role as father and husband

Strahan’s admission that he’s already read Spare from cover to cover comes amid multiple leaks from the book – despite publisher Penguin Random House doing everything they can to keep it under lock and key

“This book is about much more than just his relationship with his brother,” he said. He covers so much. He talks about deep grief, the death of his mother, how he dealt with it. [His] time in the army and the most important role, which you can see for him at the moment, is to be a husband and father.

And he also talks about his grievances with the press, which is one of the reasons he’s so outspoken about it.

“But it’s also a story and a conversation with him about healing. Because when you read the book you realize it’s been a great life. And to see him where he is now shows how much he really had to work to find himself.”

Strahan’s synopsis of the book was shared shortly after GMA aired a short teaser clip of the host’s sit-down interview with Harry – revealing the Duke labeling William as “his nemesis” in Spare.

In the brief second-long glimpse of the sit-down, Strahan is heard telling Harry, “There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and nemesis’.” Strong words. What do you mean?’

Harry then replies, “There’s always been a competition between us, oddly enough. I think it really plays into or is always played by the “heir/reserve”.’

In a teaser clip of Strahan’s sit-down with Harry, the GMA anchor reveals that the Duke refers to his brother William as his ‘nemesis’

Strahan’s confession that he was “surprised at how open [Harry] is’ ​​in the book will no doubt spark further fears in the royal family about what bombshells are yet to come

Strahan’s admission that he has already read Spare in its entirety comes after multiple excerpts from the book were released online – despite publisher Penguin Random House reportedly going to extreme lengths to keep the contents under lock and key.

Both The Guardian and Page Six have published excerpts from the book – and the book also accidentally went on sale early in Spain, allowing readers to buy a copy ahead of its official January 10 release.

An investigation is believed to be underway at Penguin into how the leaks and early releases happened.

The extracts published so far certainly support Strahan’s warning that Harry is ‘holding nothing back’, with the Guardian sharing a sensational excerpt in which the Duke accuses his older brother Prince William of physically assaulting him during an altercation at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

In a clear indication that Harry intends to hold back nothing when it comes to expressing his true feelings about his brother, the Duke of Sussex describes a nuclear feud between the siblings, which he says ended when the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground, shattering a dog bowl with his back.

William then reportedly stated, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

According to The Guardian, Harry writes that William labeled Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and insisted he tried to “help” his younger brother during a meeting about “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their failing relationship and Harry’s quarrel with the press.

Harry says he accused his brother of “talking back the press story about his wife” before a shouting match ensued, which ended in a physical altercation.

He claims he then gave the heir to the throne a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t talk to you when you’re like this.”

Recalling what he claims happened next, and insisting he was frightened, the former soldier wrote, “He put the water down, called me another name, then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.’

READ DAILYMAIL.COM’S UNMATCHED PARTS COVERAGE

Prince Harry ‘begged Prince Charles not to marry Camilla’ and feared she might one day be his ‘wicked stepmother,’ claims his new book

‘Magnificent! Now you have given me an heir and a spare’: Charles told Diana ‘my work is done’ on the day of Prince Harry’s birth, the Duke claims in leaked excerpt from bombshell memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry labels Prince William his ‘ARCH-NEMESIS’ in explosive memoir as he admits he has ‘always been in competition’ with his ‘beloved brother’ for his role as the ‘spare’