Michael Slater rushed to hospital after arrest in Freshwater, Sydney’s northern beaches

Former Australian batsman and cricket commentator Michael Slater has been rushed to hospital just hours after he was arrested for allegedly violating bail.

The 52-year-old was arrested last Thursday night at a Freshwater home on Sydney’s northern beaches after a woman made multiple triple-0 calls over an alleged disturbance.

Slater was taken to Manly Police Station after officers determined he may have breached his bail.

He was later admitted to Northern Beaches Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Police have also applied for a preliminary assault warrant to protect the woman he was with at the time of his arrest.

Slater is currently out on strict bail and faces a range of serious charges, including assault, stalking and harassment and violating bail.

Michael Slater (pictured during a court appearance) was arrested for allegedly violating bail last Thursday night before being admitted to a hospital for a mental health assessment

Slater is prohibited from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the woman, 53.

He must not approach her or be in her company for at least 12 hours after drinking or using illegal drugs, according to court documents.

He may also not be within 100 meters of the beautician’s home or workplace.

Slater also may not drink alcohol or use drugs not prescribed by a doctor as part of his bail conditions.

In April, he was ordered to undergo a year-long mental health treatment plan after the domestic violence allegations were dismissed on mental health grounds.

He is also out on bail for another alleged incident, in which Slater was charged that same month with assaulting a 35-year-old woman.

Michael Slater was one of Australia’s top cricket commentators before Channel Seven pulled him from coverage last October

The former lead batsman played 74 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001, including 14 Centuries.

He moved on to commentary several years later.

He was removed from Channel Seven’s cricket coverage last October after lashing out at then Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Twitter while in the Maldives when the Indian Premier League was suspended due to the pandemic.