Michael Slater locked up in private mental health ward after allegedly contacted ex 84 times

The well-known cricket commentator and former Test cricketer has been granted bail but is not allowed to leave a mental health facility in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Bronte

Former Test cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has returned to rehabilitation in Sydney as he faces a series of charges.

The 52-year-old was represented by counsel in Manly Local Court on Wednesday when his alleged assault and intimidation of a health worker on July 23 was mentioned.

While prosecutors had served the evidence, Slater was undergoing rehabilitation and additional time was needed to confirm his instructions, a lawyer said.

Slater has already pleaded not guilty through a lawyer to two charges of common assault and one of attempted intimidation of a man at Northern Beaches Hospital.

The case returns to court on Tuesday.

This is when two other criminal cases against the former opening batter must be mentioned.

Slater was charged in April with aggravated common assault and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of harm.

He also faces charges of breaching an apprehended violence order and using a transport service to threaten, harass or insult, stemming from his alleged call to a 53-year-old woman and subsequent arrest on 28 September.

Under bail conditions for that case, Slater cannot leave a private psychiatric hospital in the beachside suburb of Bronte.

He also cannot use a phone for any reason except to contact certain people, including his sister. Any use must be supervised by psychiatric hospital staff.

A local court in April dismissed domestic violence charges against him and discharged him to a doctor on the condition that he complete a year-long treatment plan.

His lawyer had previously raised Slater’s alcohol abuse and mental health problems in response to the cricketer contacting his ex-partner 84 times in one night, in breach of a restraining order.

Slater, above, played in 74 Tests for Australia and made his debut during the 1993 Ashes tour of England

Slater played in 74 Tests for Australia, scoring 5312 runs at an average of 42.83, having made his debut during the 1993 Ashes tour of England.

He also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from major cricket in 2004 and embarking on a successful commentary career with the Nine and Seven networks.

Seven dropped him ahead of last summer’s cricket season, citing budget pressures.

Slater also made headlines in 2021 when he criticized the government’s decision to impose a flight ban on all travelers from India in response to escalating COVID-19 infections.

beyondblue 1300 22 4636 | For confidential crisis support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14