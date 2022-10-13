Michael Sheen’s Best Roles Show Why He’s a National Treasure

Good omens

When Sheen met Tennant in this film adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, something magical happened. Good omens is a comedic delight with an all-star cast including Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin, but the real USP of the show is the exceptional collaboration between Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Want news about season two? Read our report of the Good omens NY Comic Con panel.

Frost/Nixon

A razor-sharp rendering of the infamous interviews in 1977, Frost/Nixon sees Sheen take on the role of legendary broadcaster David Frost, a venture he re-captures with breathtaking accuracy without resorting to mimicry. This is one of Sheen’s best performances, and yet he somewhat criminally missed all the major Best Actor nominations thanks to the extraordinary portrayal of President Nixon by his co-star Frank Langella (Langella was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe).

staged

If there is one benefit to the global pandemic, it is: staged. David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite as an epic double act in this satirical lockdown comedy, playing self-deprecating fictional versions of themselves as they rehearse a play via Zoom. It’s a rare opportunity to see them play alongside their real-life wives, Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, who skillfully and comically deal with their husbands’ fragile egos and childish bickering. There are also breathtaking cameos from the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson.

Twilight: New Moon

An appearance in the Twilight movies may seem a little left to Michael Sheen, but the man has reach. He plays Aro, the leader of an ancient Italian vampire community. His role isn’t the meatiest of his career, but it shows he can play just about any genre, somehow even including a vampire-themed fantasy novel primarily aimed at teenage girls. And again, he can have a quite rousing speech.

30 Rock

The wonderfully ridiculous (and amusingly named) role of Wesley Snipes is one of Liz Lemon’s ill-fated love interests over the course of four episodes. Highly obnoxious, contrarian and full of disdain for Liz, you’d think Wesley would be totally unlikely, and yet the hilarious back and forth between the pair is extremely funny and Sheen plays his part to comedic perfection. It’s worth watching the perfect episode of the sentence ‘I can’t suffer from the London Olympics – we’re not preparedLiz’ alone.

The Queen

Michael Sheen has portrayed former British Prime Minister Tony Blair no fewer than three times in his career. The first was in movie The agreementthe most recent in TV movie The special relationshipbut his most famous and arguably best rendition of Blair is in The Queen. Close your eyes and you’d have no trouble believing you were listening to the real deal – but please don’t actually close your eyes, or you’ll miss his spot-on and often very comical physical tics and expressions, too.