Michael Sheen questions King Charles’ decision to visit Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day

Michael Sheen says the King and Queen’s recent visit to Wales could be seen as ‘impervious to the point of insult’.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four-country tour yesterday with a stop in the country.

But because the visit fell on an important historical date, according to the actor, it could be seen as ‘insensitive’ if the royal family deliberately chose it.

September 16 is the day of Owain Glyndŵr. On the same day in 1400, Glyndwr began a 15-year rebellion against the then King of England, Henry IV, after which his followers would proclaim him Prince of Wales.

The uprising is considered the last Welsh War of Independence and Glyndwr has since been seen as a figurehead of Welsh nationalism and the independence movement.

King Charles (pictured) met members of the public as he left Cardiff Castle yesterday while in Wales as part of his tour of the four nations

Actor Martin Sheen (pictured) noted that the new king and queen consort’s visit could be seen as ‘insensitive’ as it fell on September 16 – an important historic date for Wales

Normally thousands celebrate the life and legacy of the ‘rebel’ Prince of Wales.

However, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a number of Glyndwr Day events were cancelled, leading to disappointment and anger in some communities, with some organizing their events.

Michael Sheen took to Twitter and shared a video with his thoughts on the visit. In it, he shared condolences with the Firm over the loss of the monarch.

He went on to say how important Glyndwr Day is to many people in Wales, adding that the date and the King’s visit were “clearly linked”.

To choose September 16 to come to Wales having only recently announced that he had created his son William as the new Prince of Wales and to choose this day September 16 to come here as his first visit as King seems full of meaning,” explained Michael.

King Charles III met with schoolchildren Friday after a service of prayer and reflection for Queen Elizabeth’s life at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

The Queen Consort met members of the public who cheered as she and the King took a stroll as she and her husband exited Cardiff Castle in Wales

A protester holds up an anti-monarchy sign outside Cardiff Castle as King Charles arrives on his first visit as a monarch

If it was done on purpose, he added, it could be seen as “insensitive to the point of insult.”

He continued: ‘If it was done without realizing the meaning of the date, then you wonder what it actually meant to be Prince of Wales if you don’t know what that day means.’

He added that he wanted to add his voice to those of others who noted the “irony” of traditional Welsh celebrations being canceled to accommodate a visit from an English monarch.

Title: Prince of Wales The title Prince of Wales, as it is used today, was originally created by Edward I in 1301 after his conquest of Wales. He gave it to his heir, who later became Edward II. It was a political statement to emphasize the subjugation of the Welsh by the English monarch and is therefore seen by some as a symbol of oppression. It is held by 21 heirs to the throne, although there have been long periods when the title was not used at all. In the 1950s, the title was held by the Queen’s uncle, who later became Edward VIII before abdicating. While Prince of Wales, he endeared himself to the industrialized areas of Wales by highlighting rising unemployment. Queen Elizabeth II announced that her son Charles would become Prince of Wales when he was nine. He was sent to study at Aberystwyth University, where he learned to speak Welsh in the 1960s. His inauguration took place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle, although protests were planned to coincide with the ceremony. Many demonstrations were peaceful, but more direct action was taken by paramilitary groups, including Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru (MAC), who conspired to place bombs outside government buildings to detonate that day. Decades later, Charles became the first member of the royal family to own a home in Wales after purchasing Llwynywermod, a 192-acre estate in Carmarthenshire. On his most recent trip to Wales with Camilla, thousands took to the streets of Treorchy, in the Rhondda Valley, to greet them.

“I hope it’s not a statement of intent, because that would be very worrying,” he said.

King Charles announced last week that Prince William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton, 40, would become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple released a statement following the announcement in which they spoke of their ‘deep affection’ for Wales, after creating their first family home in Anglesey.

They promised to perform the role with “humility and great respect.”

But some were unhappy with the decision, and a petition calling for the title to be terminated out of ‘respect’ for the Welsh has since garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

The page quoted Michael Sheen, who returned his OBE in 2017, saying of the title: “Not necessarily just out of habit and without thinking just carry on with that tradition that started as an indignity to our country.

“Why not change that now that we’re getting to this point where things will inevitably change?”

However, over the years, opinion polls suggest that the majority of people in Wales favor a prince.

During the visit yesterday, King Charles was cheered by thousands of adoring fans, showing off his Welsh language skills and even speaking to a goat mascot during what was a successful first trip to the country as a monarch.

The King was accompanied by the Queen Consort when he attended a memorial service for his Mother the Queen for the first time at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, where he was joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss and the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford.

The congregation sang Welsh hymns, including the much-loved Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer, while the Archbishop of Wales said in a tribute how the Queen had “the ability to relate to the man or woman on the Clapham Omnibus, or here, the Merthyr Tydfil Omnibus’.

In what was a busy day, Charles and Camilla were greeted by schoolchildren and thousands of other Royal fans, before giving a speech in Welsh to the Senedd, explaining how close Wales was to his mother’s heart.

His last stop was Cardiff Castle where he had a personal meeting with Mr Drakeford and then a chance encounter with Sheinkin IV, the goat mascot of the Royal Welsh Third Battalion.

After shaking hands with adoring fans who flocked by the thousands to greet their new king, Charles and Camilla took off for the royal helicopter, which flew them to London.

A small number of anti-monarchy protesters had previously gathered outside Cardiff Castle, with one sign reading: ‘We serve neither the King nor the Emperor, but Wales!’

