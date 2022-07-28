Michael Schumacher’s family have ‘big plans’ in Mallorca and could turn villa into winter home

Michael Schumacher’s family has “big plans” for the Formula 1 star in Mallorca and could turn the Spanish island into their new winter home, according to a German celebrity magazine.

The racing legend has been secretly shrouded from the public scene since his 2013 skiing accident, being cared for by his wife Corinna, mainly at their Lake Geneva home after being placed in a medically artificial coma.

In 2018, she bought a £27 million mansion near Andratx from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, with swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and unparalleled sea views.

Now the family is investing more in the Spanish island, buying 54,315 square meters of land near their current villa for £2.35 million, German magazine Bunte reported.

The site contains dilapidated buildings that could be demolished and the estate agent touted it as ‘an absolute rarity in the southwest Mallorca region’.

The previous owners of the site, which is planted with hundreds of almond trees, originally demanded £3 million for the property.

The Schumachers plan to have a horse ranch on the new property, based on similar ones on their estates in Switzerland and Texas.

Last week, Corinna burst into tears when she received an award on behalf of the seven-time world champion in Germany.

She was awarded the North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize, along with friends and family, in recognition of Schumacher’s generosity and dedication to his native Germany.

It is the highest civilian honor available to those born in the region and can be awarded to anyone who has made an outstanding contribution to the world.

Those in attendance gave the star a standing ovation, which overwhelmed Ms. Schumacher and burst into tears.

Corinna Schumacher (left) and daughter Gina Schumacher (center) with former Ferrari boss Jean Todt at the presentation of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize to Michael Schumacher

Ex-FIA President Jean Todt, a close friend of Schumacher’s, was also in attendance and said afterwards: “An emotional ceremony in Cologne honoring Michael Schumacher’s extraordinary career and charitable pursuit with Corinna, Gina and Prime Minister Hendrik Wuest.

“I met Michael at Ferrari 30 years ago, he lived his passion and brought joy to millions of us! Keep fighting.’

Todt also revealed that Schumacher still has a vested interest in F1 and watching the sport at his home.

The pair enjoyed a successful relationship at Ferrari – where Schumacher won an unprecedented five consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2004.

And with a rare update on Schumacher – who has not been seen in public since his accident – Todt said he visits him and watches F1 races together.

Jean Todt (right) has revealed that he still visits Michael Schumacher’s house and watches F1 races with him (the pair celebrating victory for Ferrari at the 2002 French GP)

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” the 76-year-old told the German TV channel RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch races with Michael.

“But of course, I think what I miss is what we used to do together.”

Todt, who revealed in May 2021 that he visits his former racer twice a month, expressed his unwavering support for ‘strong’ Schumacher.

‘I’m not leaving him alone. Him, Corinna, the family, we’ve been through so much together. The beauty of what we’ve been through is part of us and it just goes on and on.

“Sometimes success changes and money changes you. But Michael never changed. He’s so strong.’