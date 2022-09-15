Michael Pitt, 41, strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after ‘throwing objects’

Actor Michael Pitt was strapped to a stretcher on Friday and taken to a New York hospital after an emotional outburst.

The star, best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street, throwing objects, TMZ claimed, causing bystanders to call the police.

In a video obtained by the site, Pitt can be seen shirtless and only wearing dark shorts and a blue scarf around his neck before police arrived on the scene.

The Hollywood veteran is then seen shoeless looking confused as he was strapped to a stretcher as paramedics wheeled him off on a sidewalk.

He still appears to be in the hospital and may be involuntarily on hold due to psychiatric issues. DailyMail.com has reached out to its representative for comment.

The incident began on Friday in the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York, when he started screaming and behaving erratically.

The star would also throw objects and was clearly a threat to the public.

He was not properly dressed and his hair was tousled and hung around his face as he cried out.

Concerned onlookers called police and police reportedly arrived quickly.

They also arrived with an ambulance and somehow the police managed to subdue the star and get him onto the stretcher where he was tied up for his own safety.

As he lay on the stretcher, he stared at the sky and seemed emotionless.

He was not charged because Pitt appeared to be emotionally disturbed, the site claimed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, it was alleged.

The incident is treated as a psychological incident.

Pitt could be involuntarily psychiatrically detained.

In New York State, a person can only be held in a hospital for 72 hours to receive care. Only a judge can decide whether the patient should stay longer. The longest period of involuntary psychiatric detention is 60 days.

It is not the first time the actor has had problems with the law. In July, he was arrested for assault and petty theft at the same location in Bushwick, TMZ claimed.

The actor is said to have hit a man over and over on the head to get his cell phone. The man had only minor injuries, the site added.

The police were called and Pitt was looked after by EMS staff.

Pitt grew up in New Jersey. He attended a Catholic high school before going to a youth home and detention center. He dropped out of school for good at the age of 16.

His very first acting role was in 1997’s Dellaventura and then he appeared in Law & Order before landing a recurring role as Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek from 1999 to 2000.

He then starred as a trans rock star named Hedwig in the 2001 cult classic Hedwig And The Angry Inch, an adaptation of John Cameron Mitchell’s 1998 musical.

He teamed up with Sandra Bullock in the 2002 film Murder By Numbers and then starred in the 2004 horror film The Village before appearing in 2005’s Last Days, a drama directed, produced and written by Gus Van Sant. It is a fictional account of a musician’s last days, loosely based on Kurt Cobain.

He played a homeless man in 2006’s Delirious, then appeared in 2007’s Silk.

Then he was back on TV when he starred as Jimmy Darmody in the hit series Boardwalk Empire by Martin Scorsese and Mark Wahlberg from 2010 to 2011.

The role earned Pitt two SAG ensemble drama TV series.

He was cast as Mason Verger in 2014 on the NBC series Hannibal who played the part in the show’s second season but was replaced by Joe Anderson.

In 2014, he was back to movies with Rob The Mob.

In January 2015, Pitt made his official directorial debut with a campaign film for fashion label Rag & Bone’s spring 2015 collection starring actress Astrid Bergès-Frisbey.

And he went on to appear in Ghost In The Shell in 2017.

In 2020, he appeared in Netflix’s Last Days Of American Crime, an action thriller directed by Olivier Megaton from a screenplay written by Karl Gajdusek, based on the 2009 graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

His last role was in the 2021 miniseries Lisey’s Story, in which he played Andrew Landon in five episodes. It was directed by Pablo Larrain for Apple+.

Pitt was cast opposite Sean Penn in Black Flies, per May Deadline article. The film is based on Shannon Burke’s novel of the same name and is about paramedics. The shooting took place this spring.

As for his love life, he was engaged to actress Asia Argento from 2003 to 2004 and then to model Jamie Bochert from 2005 to 2014.