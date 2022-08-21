Michael Owen reveals he refused to watch Gemma take part in Love Island’s raunchy challenges

<!–

Michael Owen has revealed he refused to watch his daughter Gemma take part in the raunchy challenges of Love Island.

The football legend, 42, admitted he couldn’t see his eldest daughter ‘kiss people’ on the ITV2 dating show, telling The sun: “They weren’t the best conversations when she first asked me if I wanted to go on Love Island.”

The international dressage rider, 19, finished second to beau Luca in the Love Island final, narrowly missing out on the £50,000 prize money.

Michael continued: ‘She’s pretty sensible and she’s a good kid and I had no worries. I just didn’t bring myself to look at some challenges and things like that.

“I don’t like seeing my daughter kiss people, but I probably watched 30-40% of the show.

“On the days I wasn’t looking, I was on the phone with the woman (Louise) at five past ten and asked, ‘How has she been?’

The retired England player added: “I know it’s been great feedback and she’s done a great job. I think it’s been good for—she’s had a good time.”

It comes after Gemma showed off the massive training room in her £4million mansion on Sunday.

In the social media video, the reality TV star was seen demonstrating some dressage moves on her horse Sirius.

She shares the stables with her brother James (16) and sister Emily (14) and Jessica (12) at their parents’ home.

She also shared the sweet moment when she introduced beau Luca Bish to her equestrian life and one of her champion horses.

Gemma, whose passion for horseback riding started when she was just seven, shared on Instagram a photo of the fishmonger in the grounds of her Cheshire country house all saddled up.

Earlier in the day, Luca, 23, shared on his TikTok account the “cute” moment when the couple reunited after being separated for 24 hours.

As the Brighton resident exits his Range Rover, Gemma can be seen running barefoot to him and jumping into his arms.

At the 15-second clip, Luca wrote, “POV: You haven’t seen each other for 24 hours after spending every single together for the past two months.”