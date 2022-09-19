Michael Owen heaps praise on Arsenal’s shift in mentality, no longer ‘soft’ like in year’s gone by

Michael Owen believes now is the time for Arsenal fans to ‘get excited’ as Mikel Arteta’s side returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal bounced back from their 3-1 away defeat at the hands of Manchester United with a 3-0 drubbing of Brentford in a game they controlled from start to finish away from home.

An early goal from William Saliba set the tone before Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal’s second to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead at the break.

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday

Michael Owen is impressed with what he sees from Mikel Arteta’s new Arsenal side

New boy Fabio Vieira scored a screamer on his full Premier League debut to complete the haul, leaving Owen impressed with what he saw from the traveling side.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former Liverpool forward said: ‘I would have been the first person to accuse them of being soft over the last few years and they certainly have been, but they have a maturity [now] despite the fact that there are many young players in the team.’

Only four players who started last season’s return clash were in the Arsenal XI for this campaign’s visit to Brentford and the difference in quality was clear to see as Arsenal seemingly forgot all about last season’s woes at the GTech Community Stadium.

“That performance compared to last season was a different class,” continued Owen.

‘We looked at the games they have already played and they have been favorable for them. They won the first five and their first big test against Manchester United they didn’t let themselves down, but they stumbled.

‘It was important that they came back to win and they did. They are back at the top of the league. There will be big tests, because they have had a favorable start, but the confidence is growing, they are maturing.’

Part of the reason for Arsenal’s strong start to the season – and newfound maturity – has been thanks to this summer’s arrivals and the return of William Saliba from his loan spell.

Over the years, Arsenal fans may have been prone to getting too excited about their team’s fortunes, but it looks like something could be different with this current crop of players – and Owen agrees.

‘If I was an Arsenal fan – after a few long years – I’d start getting excited now.’