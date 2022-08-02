Michael Owen gushes he’s ‘so proud’ of daughter Gemma she finished runner-up in Love Island final

Michael Owen has shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Gemma after finishing second in the Love Island final on Monday night.

On Instagram, the footballer shared a sweet photo with his daughter, in which he writes that she ‘must go home because they missed her’.

Gemma narrowly missed out on the Love Island Champion title in the live final, finishing second to beau Luca Bish after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were declared winners of the series.

Adorable: Michael Owen shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Gemma after finishing second in the Love Island final on Monday night

Michael shared a photo with Gemma from a recent family dinner and captioned it: “What a special girl. So proud of you @gemowen_1. Now go home, because we’ve all missed you!’

Michael has openly supported his daughter during her Love Island stint but chose not to join his wife Louise who traveled to the villa earlier this week.

Speaking about Sky Sports’ At The Races, Michael explained, “My wife will do that duty. I will represent the horses and she the daughter.’

Just missed! The brunette beauty just missed the series champion title with beau Luca Bish, finishing in second place

On Monday Gemma finished in second place alongside beau Luca in the Love Island final, narrowly missing out on the £50,000 prize money.

While the pair quickly congratulated winners Ekin-Su and Davide, viewers soon noticed Luca’s surprised reaction when he realized he hadn’t won.

Fans of the show shared the screengrab on Twitter, joking that Luca, who has been causing a lot of reaction from viewers lately, would soon be asking for a recount, wondering if he “really thought he was going to win.”

Stay at home: Michael has openly supported his daughter during her Love Island stint but chose not to join his wife Louise who traveled to the villa earlier this week

So close! Gemma finished second in the Love Island final with beau Luca Bish after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti (pictured) were declared winners of the series

They wrote: ‘WHY THE F**K HE PULLED THAT FACE HE THOUGHT ACC HE WOULD WIN’, and ‘Luca asked to talk to a manager about a recount.’

Others added: “Luca was humbled by the victory of Ekin-Su and Davide. The satisfaction is real,’ and Luca sits down and asks us why we didn’t vote for them.’

“Here we go again, you think, why can’t Luca just be happy for Ekin and Davide for the rest of the show.”

Funny: While the pair quickly congratulated winners Ekin-Su and Davide, viewers soon noticed Luca’s surprised reaction when he realized he hadn’t won

More came in with, ‘I’M BOXING THIS AND HANGING IT IN THE LOUVRE,’ and, ‘Luca thought he had the win in the pocket lmao.’

The awkward moment comes after Luca’s family once again defended him after viewers criticized him for his “overreaction” when he discovered that his fellow islanders had voted for him to go in the public vote.

The Brighton resident’s family said he was “true to himself” and that he had simply been “honest in his emotions”.

Questions: Luca was criticized by some viewers for being furious after learning that he and Gemma had been voted the least compatible couple

Luca had been criticized by some viewers for being furious after learning that he and Gemma had been voted the least suitable couple.

Fans were delighted when Ekin-Su and Davide took the title on Sunday.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has existed since the first series.

When the news was announced, emotional Ekin-Su jumped into her beau’s arms as they celebrated their victory and Davide breathlessly exclaimed he “couldn’t believe it.”

Earlier in the program, Indiyah Polack, 23, and Dami Hope, 26, took third place on the dating program ahead of Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who finished just behind them in fourth place.