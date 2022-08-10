Michael Owen flies on vacation despite not meeting Luca Bish, Gemma’s Love Island partner

He chose not to visit the Love Island villa for the Meet the Parents episode of this series, when her mother Louise flew to Mallorca to see her daughter.

And on Tuesday, Michael Owen, 42, took off on holiday despite not yet meeting Luca Bish, the partner of Love Island daughter Gemma Owen, after the couple admitted they were still unofficial.

The famous footballer took to his Instagram, where he shared a smiley photo of himself looking happy and tanned, and wrote next to it: “A few days of sun.”

Although Michael hasn’t met Luca, he has reunited with daughter Gemma this weekend after her stay on Love Island, with a party at their Chester mansion.

On Monday, Gemma and Luca revealed that they have yet to make their relationship official, despite being linked to the show for nearly two months.

And since then, the pair have been spending time apart, with the brunette beauty in Manchester for business deals, while the Brighton-based fishmonger is in the south.

An inside source told MailOnline exclusively that Gemma met with PLT CEO Umar Kamani to negotiate a deal of up to £1million.

Michael’s vacation abroad comes after Luca revealed during the Love Island reunion special that at least he had finally spoken to Gemma’s famous footballer dad.

Hostess Laura Whitmore asked Luca if he’d spoken to Michael Owen since he left the Love Island villa last week and asked the fishmonger, “I know you’ve met her mother, have you met her father?”

Luca replied, “Not yet, we’ve had a little FaceTime together and that’s it.”

Referring to the comparisons between Luca and Michael highlighted by Gemma’s mother Louise on last month’s Meet the Parents episode, Laura quipped, “Was it like looking at yourself in the future?”

Gemma buried her face in her hands and muttered, “Oh, God!” before looking up and saying, “I can’t see it at all, you know? And it actually makes me a little sick just thinking about it.’

Laura laughed: ‘They say we all have that complex where you go for one of your parents!’

The pair sparked speculation that things were tense between them when Gemma’s social media account managers failed to post any reference to Luca after the Love Island final.

After Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, Luca’s family was quick to congratulate the couple by posting a photo of them together with a gushing caption.

It read: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you’ve shown this beautiful couple. So excited to keep watching your trip from the outside. You really won by finding each other.’

This was in stark contrast to Gemma’s Instagram, which conspicuously only posted solo photos of the brunette beauty leading up to and after the finale, with beau Luca noticeably absent.

Sharing a solo photo of Gemma dressed in a nude ruffled dress, her loved ones captioned it: ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are all of Gemma.’

“She has shown the nation how mature, honest and stylish she really is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support… Gemma will be SO overwhelmed.

“We’re now giving this back to Gemma… We’ve enjoyed managing her account and being a part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.’

Eagle-eyed home fans were quick to notice, suggesting on Twitter that Gemma’s family wasn’t too fond of Luca and that they were doing damage control to protect Gemma’s brand.