Michael McIntyre is joined by his son Oscar, 14 as they cheer on Tottenham Hotspur

Michael McIntyre watched his beloved Tottenham take the lead against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

The comedian, 46, was at the stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch his favorite side defeat Forest 2-0 alongside his son Oscar, 14.

The strip was in typical high spirits as Harry Kane gave his side a 1-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game.

Cheering: Michael McIntyre, 46, watched his beloved Tottenham take the lead against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

The UK’s leading prankster was pictured sporting his signature black puffed hair as he and his son took in the action in the Midlands.

He also donned his signature navy suit and navy shirt to see how high-flying Tottenham take on the newcomers to the Premier League.

The father of two is an avid Spurs supporter and was last photographed during their away game against Chelsea on August 14.

Happy days: The comic was in a typically upbeat mood as Harry Kane gave his side 1-0 in the first six minutes of the match

The match between the London rivals ended with a dramatic equalizing goal for Spurs, leaving McIntyre and his fellow fans entranced.

His previous appearance before the competition was a sighting of the popular performer arriving for dinner at London’s trendy Scott’s restaurant in March.

Under the star wore smart graphite pants along with black leather trainers, complete with white trim.

Family affair: The stadium-filling comedian, 46, was at the stadium in Nottingham on Sunday afternoon to see his favorite side alongside his son Lucas

Comedian Michael recently announced that after the Russian invasion, he is joining forces with other stars to raise money for Ukraine.

Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan team up as part of a star-studded lineup for a comedy event that raises money for the war-torn country.

The benefit benefit will be held for two nights at Eventim Apollo in London on March 28 and 30.