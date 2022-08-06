Michael Maguire poised for NRL return as Knights football club Peter Parr addresses recent scandals

Adam O’Brien is said to be in the know with the Newcastle Knights as the pressured coach is reportedly fighting to save his NRL job.

A loss to the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday could be the final straw for the Knights board.

And they’re not shy about pulling the trigger when it comes to firing head coaches – just ask Rick Stone and Nathan Brown.

The club is also desperate for a new wooden spoon – it would be their fourth in eight seasons.

With Michael Maguire – sacked by the Tigers in June – eager to return to NRL coaching, O’Brien has every reason to be a little nervous.

And it can now be revealed that the Knights approached Maguire to take over, not long after he won a premiership with the Rabbitohs in 2014, but he chose to stay with Redfern.

The moment of the sliding doors will leave Newcastle fans thinking about what could have been – and as some club identities have pointed out, Maguire, who is also the head coach of the New Zealand rugby league – is currently a free agent when it comes to the NRL .

Insiders at the Knights want O’Brien to succeed, but their patience is running out.

Being 14th is unacceptable in the eyes of many, especially after finishing in the top eight in the past two years.

The appointment of Peter Parr as the club’s new football boss is a smart move – he’s been in elite rugby league circles for decades and knows what it takes to be successful.

He showed his leadership this week in tackling racism and David Klemmer scandals that have rocked the club.

Klemmer was given a suspended fine and a one-game suspension after admitting he should have been taken off the field for abusing trainer Hayden Knowles in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Bulldogs.

Parr said the club has put the incident behind them.

“The solution now is that we had a good mediation session with David,” Parr told News Corp.

“He admitted his mistake in what happened. We have accepted his repentance, his thought process at the time. We all agree we need to move on.’

Tellingly, Knowles wasn’t the person to complain about Klemmer’s behavior on the pitch – he was a representative of the club’s human resources department.

Parr has vowed to end the influence of the Knights’ HR team and also confirmed that a complaint had been filed after a club’s native player was deeply offended when the team was told to “stop playing as a blackfella and return to the structure’.

The outcome remains unresolved, with the case still under investigation.