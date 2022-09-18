Michael Knighton claims his Manchester United takeover bid is ‘moving forward as planned’

Michael Knighton has claimed his aim to make a bid for Manchester United is ‘progressing as planned’.

Knighton sat on United’s board after being involved in a failed takeover of the club in 1989.

It emerged last month that the 70-year-old is looking to buy United, with many of the club’s supporters hugely frustrated with current owners, the Glazer family.

Knighton tweeted: ‘Thank you ALL for the wonderful messages of support. There is a lot going on behind the scenes. Things are progressing as planned. I apologize that I can’t be on this platform anymore, just stuck in meetings. God bless and all good wishes to you all. Your support is greatly appreciated’.

Knighton has yet to make a concrete bid for United, but he indicated that things are moving in the right direction.

Sir James Ratcliffe, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be around £14 billion, has the backing of Knighton.

In an interview with Man United The Religion last month Knighton said:

– We are a club in crisis, and we all know the reason. We have inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football.

‘Everyone knows we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and that is my aim. I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have some good promises and good finances.

‘We are now working on the offer document. Remember, this is a hostile bid – it simply means that the club is not officially for sale. But my intention is to present these owners with a legitimate, potent and commercial offer to say, ‘You’ve run out of road, it’s time, because your time is up’.

Knighton has previously suggested that the Glazer family will leave United within a year

‘And frankly, fans around the world have had enough of this regime. The exciting feeling of a new season that we all have and the balloon of excitement that is there, it all burst when we quickly saw the performance against Brighton. The club is in crisis and it will remain in crisis while we have the current ownership.’

Knighton suggested that there are similarities between United’s current situation and what happened in 1989.

He told The Daily Mail: ‘There are strong comparisons between Manchester United in 1989 and Manchester United now, except the numbers have become much bigger.

“United were a failed business in ’89, they never made any money. When I was juggling that ball they had just announced a loss of £1.3m on a turnover of £7m. The fans hated the Edwards family [the owners] and they hadn’t won the league for 22 years.’

Knighton also suggested that the Glazers will have left United by next year.

He said: ‘United will cost a premium that exceeds their share because of its name and history. Yet the owners have damaged the brand and saddled it with debt. A fair price would be well below the reported £4.5 billion they once rejected.

‘The glasses will know that they are driving down the value of their own asset. They won’t own Manchester United this time next year.’