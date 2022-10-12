Michael Klim looks frail as he uses a walking stick during outing with girlfriend Michelle in LA

Michael Klim looked frail as he used a walking stick in Los Angeles on Wednesday amid his battle with a rare neurological condition.

The Australian swimming legend, 45, was leaning on the walking aid as he stepped outside with girlfriend Michelle Owen.

The father of three dressed casually in an all-black ensemble while taking a walk with Michelle.

Klim was wearing black jeans, a matching colored T-shirt, sneakers and was holding a backpack for the outing.

Meanwhile, Michelle looked stylish in black slacks, a white button-up shirt and black sneakers.

The sighting comes after Klim recently provided a surprising update on his battle with neurological condition chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), revealing that he can no longer travel to Australia due to his deteriorating condition.

Speaking to former Olympic teammate Brett Hawke on his popular podcast, Klim – who was diagnosed with CIDP in 2020 – he also confirmed he is under financial stress after resigning from his role in his successful skincare line due to his illness.

The father of three revealed that his mobility is now so compromised that he can no longer leave his adopted home of Bali and travel to Australia, as he previously did several times a year for both work and treatment.

“I’ve turned my attention to the swimming academy here in Bali and… we have a number of camps and clinics,” said the 45-year-old.

“From that point of view, I’ve simplified my lifestyle a bit.

“I mean, I used to make round trips to Australia 20 times a year for work and whatever.

“But for now it’s just physically … physically impossible because (for) myself is not easy.”

Klim said he is no longer working for Milk & Co. works because of the demands his autoimmune disease places on his physical and mental well-being.

Klim founded the skincare range in 2008 and had a sales and marketing position and a primary stakeholder.

However, he says his inability to travel meant he had to step back from day-to-day business — a factor that has added a new element of financial stress.

And in another blow, Klim also revealed that his original health insurance plan doesn’t cover CIDP — a condition characterized by progressive weakness and reduced sensory function in the legs and arms.

As a result, his treatment is now fully self-funded — another hurdle that, he says, has placed a different financial burden on both him and his family.