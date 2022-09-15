Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey from 1998 Finals sells for mammoth $10.09MILLION at auction

A Michael Jordan shirt from the 1998 NBA finals has become the most expensive piece of game-worn memorabilia ever, as it sold for more than $10 million at auction Thursday.

The jersey was worn during Game 1 against the Jazz as Jordan played 45 minutes and scored 33 points, forcing overtime, but eventually fell 88-85 to Utah.

The Bulls would win the series in six games.

The item is the second of Jordan’s Finals shirt to go up for auction, receiving 20 bids before it was finally sold.

It was initially estimated at a maximum of $5 million.

Sales shattered both basketball-specific and sport-wide records for game-worn items, as the previous record for a basketball jersey was $3.7 million for a 1996-97 Kobe Bryant jersey.

In addition, the previous record for game-worn sports memorabilia was set earlier this year, as Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sold for $9.3 million.

The estimated price of the shirt was between $3 million and $5 million, stated by Sotheby’s

Michael Jordan led the Bulls to the 1998 NBA Championship in six games over the Jazz

However, a Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $12.6 million last month holds the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever.

The sale of Jordan’s Finals jersey was done by Sotheby’s and was part of the Invictus Part I company’s sports artifact collection.

The collection also featured memorabilia from Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali, Dennis Rodman, Wayne Gretzky, and more.