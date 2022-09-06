Michael Jordan’s $5m-rated Chicago Bulls jersey from 1998 NBA Finals on sale

The auction of sports memorabilia with unique items is open until September 15th

Wealthy fans no longer have to wait to get their hands on Michael Jordan’s iconic 1998 Chicago Bulls red shirt.

The bidding for one of the most famous shirts in the sport has now begun with the top’s estimated price between $3 million and $5 million.

The No. 23 jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which the Bulls won to seal the basketball legend’s sixth championship in his final season with the team, is part of Sotheby’s collection of sports artifacts Invictus Part I.

Jordan scored a total of 45 minutes in Game 1 of the final against Utah Jazz more than two decades ago, when he scored 33 points to take the game to overtime.

The Bulls lost the opener, but Jordan took the lead when he won his sixth NBA ring and sixth Finals MVP gong.

Jordan’s last NBA final was depicted two years ago in a 10-part ESPN and Netflix documentary series “The Last Dance,” which brings back fond memories of fans and reminds people of his basketball greatness.

The estimated price of the shirt is between $3 million and $5 million, stated by Sotheby’s

Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls tries to pass Jeff Hornacek (R) of the Utah Jazz in Game 1

Interest in Jordan skyrocketed after ‘The Last Dance’ series with the return of ‘Jordan Fever’. And now it can be back again.

A shot of Jordan in action in the opening game of the 1998 Finals was also featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a sorted copy of it is also part of the lot up for sale.

Jordan’s No. 23 jersey stands out as a lot in its own right, and the auction runs until September 15.

Invictus Part II contains a host of valuable memorabilia, from a pair of Serena Williams shoes to a Kobe Bryant No. 24 LA Lakers shirt.

Fans can also bid on autographed Serena Williams shoes (L) and autographed A-Rod hat as part of the auction

Kobe Bryant’s famous LA Lakers jersey from the last game on opening day in 2015 is also up for grabs

SOTHEBY’S INVICTUS AUCTION Part I: Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals Shirt Part II: Wayne Gretzky’s Game Used Stick From The Last Career Game Dennis Rodman 1997 NBA Finals Shirt Muhammad Ali work Kufi Dennis Rodman 72nd win 1995-1996 jersey Alex Rodriguez 2009 World Series hat Nike Oregon Waffle Sneakers by Steve Prefontaine LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2005-2006 Nike Shoes Kobe Bryant LA Lakers 2015 Opening Shirt Roger Federer 2011 French Open Racket Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts 2003 jersey Rafael Nadal 2019 US Open Shoes Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth signed baseball Serena Williams signed Nike sneakers Derek Jeter Air Jordans Michael Jordan signed baseball shoes Yes Morant Memphis Grizzlies Shirt 2021-22

Williams, who last week drew the curtain on her glittering tennis career after losing the third round of the US Open, has signed a pair of Nike sneakers designed four years ago by Virgil Abloh for the Queen collection in honor of the player and the 50th anniversary of the New York Grand Slam tournament.

The estimated price of the shoes is between $5,000 and $10,000, while fans can also try to grab Bryant’s famous yellow and purple jersey from his last opening game in the 2015-16 season.

The late NBA legend collected 24 points, four rebounds and two steals in nearly 29 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The shirt could fetch nearly $140,000.

There are three other basketball jerseys in the collection, including two Dennis Rodman No. 91 Bulls shirts plus Yes Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies Summit 2021-22.

Bidders can also try to get their hands on Wayne Gretzky’s stick from his last ever NHL game, valued between $125,000 and $200,000, a Mohammed Ali worn Kufi ($100,000-$200,000), Steve Prefontaine’s used Nike Oregon Waffle sneakers ($150,000-$250,000), an autographed pair of LeBron James shoes from the 2005-06 Cleveland Cavaliers season ($40,000-$60,000) and a $60,000-$80,000 2011 French Open Finals Roger Federer tennis racket.

The hat that New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez wore to their 2009 World Series triumph is also part of the collection, signed by A-Rod himself and valued at $40,000-$60,000.

The impressive collection of sports memorabilia also includes a Peyton Manning 2003 Indianapolis Colts jersey, Rafael Nadal’s shoes from the 2019 US Open, a baseball autographed by Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth, Derek Jeter Air Jordans and Jordan-signed baseball shoes.

Diego Maradona’s shirt from the 1986 World Cup when Argentina knocked out England in Mexico – the jersey he wore when scoring the ‘Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ goals – raised $8.7 million during a Sotheby’s auction in May.