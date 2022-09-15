Michael Jones, Nic Maddinson ease Durham to seven-wicket victory

Durham Beat 296 (Jones 97, Maddinson 56, Parkinson 3-56) and 108 for 3 (Jones 50, Maddinson 31*) Leicestershire 202 (Potts 6-52) and 198 (Kimber 75, Potts 7-49) with seven wickets

It took Durham just 37 minutes to take a seven-wicket win after another chastisement for Leicestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Michael Jones, who was three runs short in the first innings, added a 58-ball fifty before Durham effectively took the win in eight sessions after more than two-thirds of the opening day was washed away by rain.

Nic Maddinson, the Australia international, finished undefeated at 31 after sending Michael Finan for the winning line in the ninth over of the last morning, ensuring the excellent performance of England pace bowler Matthew Potts for 13 wickets in the match. to take in a winning cause.

Durham itself has had a bad 2022. This was only their second red ball success of a season in which they finished bottom or bottom of their groups in both white ball competitions.

Yet they were always the size of Leicestershire, who are in danger of a fourth winless season in the past ten years.

Leicestershire were eliminated for 202 in the first innings after Durham won the toss, Potts took six for 52, Leicestershire conceded a 94 lead in the first innings before being sacked for 198 in the second innings despite Louis Kimber’s 75.

Potts outperformed the first innings by one to finish with seven for 49, registering his second catch of 10 wickets or more in a match with career-best overall numbers of 13 for 101.

Chasing a modest 105 to win after Potts took Leicestershire’s last wicket on Wednesday afternoon, Durham resumed at 54 for two, with Jones signaling their intent to finish the job quickly by driving Finan’s first ball of the day for four.

Jones, who played some second-team games for Leicestershire in 2017, completed his second half-century of the 57-ball game when he forced Chris Wright through the covers for his eighth mark.

Wright, who underlined the story of the game by being a field on which no batter has ever felt comfortable for long, was knocked back by bowling Jones’ next ball, but it was only a fleeting moment of encouragement for the home team.

New batter David Bedingham was nearly out in the next over when he hit Finan in the air close to the fielder at midwicket, but decided to pick up more boundaries in the over two with classic cover runs.

Finan, who was only playing his second left-arm first-class game at the age of 26, had thrown an impressive spell to take two quick wickets on Wednesday night. He couldn’t suppress Durham’s progress this time, but he had made a good impression in the match.

Sol Budinger, another who made his first-class debut after moving from Nottinghamshire, stood out with half a century of first-innings and Tom Scriven, a right-arm chap who was picked up by Leicestershire from Hampshire last winter, also showed some promise on his first-class bow.