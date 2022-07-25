Michael Johnson is accused of RACISM after questioning Nigerian athlete’s world record

Track legend Michael Johnson has been accused of ‘black racism’ after questioning whether Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan’s world record was valid.

The 110-meter hurdler broke Kendra Harrison’s 2016 world record by 0.08 seconds at the Oregon World Championships in Athletics.

BBC pundit Johnson, who won four Olympic golds and eight World Cup golds in a stellar track career, was skeptical about the time clocked by Amusan.

“I don’t believe 100 hour times are correct. World record broken by 0.08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quotes after her PB/NR ‘I walked really slow!’ All athletes looked shocked [sic].

‘Heat 2 was the first time we saw a winning time of 12.53. A few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down to 0.01 is normal. .10 not.’

Later in the day, Amusan became world champion at Hayward Field in an increasingly faster time but due to the tailwind, time didn’t count.

Johnson is accused of being racist for casting doubt on the accuracy of Amusan’s world record time of 12.12 seconds.

Michael Johnson doubted the validity of Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan’s world record

The BBC pundit and former track star was accused of ‘black racism’ on social media

Amusan smashed Kendra Harrison’s 2016 world record by 0.08 seconds at the Oregon World Championships in Athletics

Responding to Johnson’s comments, one Twitter user wrote, “Michael Johnson are you naturally stupid or do you have to put in the effort?

‘Why don’t you focus your energy on recovering from your stroke, black supremacist!

“Tobi Amusan is a world record holder and you can’t help that.”

BBC pundit Johnson was skeptical of the time clocked by Amusan and other athletes

Johnson labeled the response he received “unacceptable,” pointing out that he wasn’t just questioning Amusan’s time

Another said, ‘Just because it’s not an American WR doesn’t mean the times weren’t right’, while one added, ‘Did you doubt the record when an American broke the record?’

Johnson labeled the response he received “unacceptable,” pointing out that he wasn’t just questioning Amusan’s time.

He later wrote on his Twitter account: ‘The level of stupidity my feed is now encountering is truly staggering!

“As a commentator, my job is to comment. When questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system was not working properly.

“I was attacked, accused of racism and questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted would win. unacceptable. I am going on.’