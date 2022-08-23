Michael Jackson’s nephew FUMES about Harry Styles being called ‘new King Of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s cousin Taj was furious this week that Harry Styles was called the ‘new King of Pop’ on the cover of Rolling Stone UK.

The Estate Of Michael Jackson has trademarked the phrase ‘King Of Pop’, which has been used extensively about Michael both during his lifetime and since his death.

“There is no new King of Pop,” tweeted Taj, 49, whose father is Michael’s brother Tito Jackson. “You don’t own the @RollingStone title, and you didn’t deserve it, my uncle does. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been withdrawn.’

In the same tweet, Taj clarified: “No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he is mega talented. Give him his own unique title.’

Questlove added his voice to the chorus, quoting the Rolling Stone UK cover and slyly writing ‘oh yall want smoke huh?’

Michael’s estate is so protective of the phrase “King Of Pop” that it once sued a small gourmet popcorn company for naming its website KingOfPop.com.

Anyone who now tries to open the URL KingOfPop.com will be redirected to the official website of Michael Jackson.

Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50 from cardiac arrest after taking propofol as a sleep aid.

His legacy has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years due to long-running allegations that he was a child molester.

Although Michael was acquitted in 2005, the charges persisted in the public square, including in the 2019 docuseries Leaving Neverland.

Taj furiously defended his uncle in the wake of Leaving Neverland, criticizing the accusers profiled in the series for “rejoicing at Michael” on screen.

He told Billboard he himself was molested as a child, but he claimed that over the course of more than 200 sleepovers at Michael’s home, he never detected a trace of the pop star’s inappropriate sexual behavior.

He insisted he had “no doubt whatsoever about my uncle’s innocence,” claiming that the prosecutors in Leaving Neverland were motivated by money.

“Michael was probably the best person I’ll ever meet. He had a healing factor for him and the greatest heart and soul,” Taj said.

“When you were around him, nothing else in the world mattered. All your problems and all your pain were gone. Even when my mother died, it felt like I was going to be okay thanks to him.”

Taj’s mother Dee Dee, who divorced Tito in 1988, was found dead in a swimming pool in 1994 in what was initially believed to be an accident.

Businessman Donald Bohana, who was in a relationship with her at the time of her death, was subsequently convicted of her murder, but firmly maintains his innocence.