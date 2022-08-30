Michael Jackson’s kids pay tribute to their superstar dad on what would have been his 64th birthday.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michael Jackson’s children have paid tribute to the singer on what would have been his 64th birthday.

The singer’s two eldest children, Paris and Prince Jackson, posted photos from their childhood with their famous father on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

Prince, 25, wrote alongside a photo of his father feeding him as a baby: “Happy Birthday!”

Birthday Greetings: Michael Jackson’s kids paid tribute to the singer on what would have been his 64th birthday by sharing some photos from their childhood with their late superstar dad

The humanitarian and activist also shared images of all three Jackson children at various celebrations, including those wearing birthday hats and Christmas trees.

Prince, who was only 12 when his father died, added: “I miss you more and more, but I love you more and more every day. Thanks for everything.’

He signed the post with applause and heart emojis.

Family time: The Bad singer’s eldest son, Prince, 25 (far right) shared a series of flashback photos on social media. Seen here with his father, younger brother Prince Michael, aka Blanket, and sister Paris

The biggest: In a heartfelt tribute to the Grammy winner, Prince, 25, wrote “Happy Birthday to the greatest! I miss you more and more but I love you more and more every day. Thanks for everything’

Paris, 24, shared a throwback image of her father kissing her when she was very young, writing “hbd” with a heart emoji.

The Grammy winner died in 2009 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 50 after a massive overdose of the hospital anesthetic propofol, which was prescribed by his doctor.

The death of the Thriller artist sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.

HBD: Paris, 24, shared a throwback image of her father kissing her when she was very young, writing “hbd” with a heart emoji.

Loss: Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of propofol, which was prescribed by his doctor. His death resulted in an outpouring of grief around the world

Four years ago, at the “Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration” celebrating the bad singer’s 60th birthday, his oldest son revealed: “Being here today is definitely an awesome feeling, because our dad was the King of Pop and he’s done so much. .’

Paris shared: ‘We honor him in our own way, and I don’t really expect anyone else to understand except this guy here (Prince.)’

Jackson leaves behind three children – his eldest prince, who was followed by Paris, and his youngest Prince Michael, known as Blanket, 20, who is now nicknamed ‘Bigi’.