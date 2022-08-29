Michael Jackson’s death was ‘inevitable’ and there are MULTIPLE people to blame, detective says

Michael Jackson’s tragic death was “inevitable” and multiple people are responsible for his drug-induced cardiac arrest, a detective has revealed in a new interview.

The beloved King of Pop died in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home and his then personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was jailed for involuntary manslaughter.

But those close to the case now say there are others who should have been found guilty for having Jackson reached the level of drug addiction he had when he died.

In a tearful new interview, the convicted doctor revealed that his experience in prison was “crushing” after being decimated by grief and pain following Michael’s death and his own trial.

dr. Holding back his emotions, Murray told the documentary “I will always love Michael,” despite believing it “wasn’t right” that he personally took so much responsibility for the legend’s death.

The 69-year-old cardiac surgeon — who was released from prison in 2013 after serving half his four-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter — began working for Jackson in 2006.

He had given Jackson several drugs to help him sleep the night of his death, at his rented house in Holmy Hills, Los Angeles.

The King of Pop Michael Jackson died in 2009 of a propofol overdose, which caused him to go into cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles

Murray claims he had “weaned” Jackson of the drug the singer called “milk” just days before his death on June 25, 2009.

dr. Conrad Murray is candid about his experience of being blamed for Michael Jackson’s death. In tears, he said he will always love Jackson, despite the pain and torment he has endured since he passed away in 2009.

Los Angeles Police Department detective Orlando Martinez (pictured) admitted it was “astonishing” that Michael Jackson didn’t die sooner, due to his acute, ongoing addition to anesthetics like propofol

But now Los Angeles Police Department detective Orlando Martinez admitted it was “astonishing” that Michael Jackson didn’t die sooner, because of his acute, ongoing addition to anesthetics like propofol.

He told the TMZ investigation, Who Really Killed Michael Jackson: “I do believe this death was inevitable.

“Michael would get what he wanted. And if you said no, he would find someone to do it for him.

“There are many culprits who never considered his death.”

Michael Jackson would go to multiple different doctors who would prescribe him drugs, so he would often collect a large amount rather than regular doses, the LAPD detective explained.

And in the documentary, he admits that he doesn’t think it’s right that Dr. Murray was fully blamed for the pop star’s death – but it was incredibly difficult to prove others were guilty at trial.

He said it was difficult at the time to even get other experts in the medical field to help the case because they didn’t want to get involved.

dr. Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February 2011 and received the maximum sentence of four years in prison after his trial.

Murray (pictured) was sentenced to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Orlando Martinez testified at the time during Dr. Conrad Murray

Michael Jackson would go to multiple doctors who would prescribe him drugs, so he would often collect a large amount rather than regular doses, the LAPD detective explained

Michael Jackson started his amazing singing career in the Jackson 5 – the pop band made up of him and his four siblings

The death of Michael Jackson shocked fans around the world on June 25, 2009

dr. Conrad Murray (second from right, dressed in a gray suit) with his attorney and defense team after being charged with involuntary manslaughter at the County of Los Angeles Airport Branch Courthouse on February 8, 2010.

After serving time in prison for involuntary manslaughter, Dr. Murray has now revealed that he believes the other doctors who have medicated Michael over the years are complicit in his death.

He also claimed he had been ‘manipulated’ by the star – who never told him he was suffering from a drug addiction when he became his doctor.

It wasn’t until he arrived in LA to help him prepare for his This Is It comeback tour that he discovered that Michael kept a personal stash of drugs.

The doctor previously said Jackson’s 5’11-inch frame had been wasted to just over nine bricks, he suffered from chills, insomnia and mood swings, and he was dependent on the prescription drug propofol to help him sleep.

Murray claims he had “weaned” Jackson of the drug the singer called “milk” just days before his death on June 25, 2009.

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 6 on FOX.