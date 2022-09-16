Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, 24, cuddles with Diana Ross’ son Evan Ross, 34

They were some of the biggest music acts of their time. And now their children are good friends.

On Thursday, Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson, was seen cuddling with Diana Ross’s 34-year-old son, Evan Ross.

The old friends attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood. Both Michael and Diana were friends with the Cleopatra actress.

Lovely: Paris later changed into a black metallic dress while posing next to Evan Ross

Michael died in 2009 at home in Holmby Hills, California.

He was best known for his blockbuster albums Thriller and Bad, but was also a child star with the Jackson 5.

Diana, 78, is still thriving and performing frequently. One of her biggest hits was her self-titled 1980 album with the hits I’m Coming Out, Upside Down and Tenderness.

Michael and Diana were good friends.

Fame: Michael died in 2009 in Holmby Hills, California. He was best known for his blockbuster albums Thriller and Bad, but was also a child star with the Jackson 5.

Paris looked beautiful at the event.

She wore a strapless dress that showed off her fit physique as she posed for photos before the prom started.

She was pictured hugging her close friend and fellow actress, Alexandra Shipp, 31, during the short photo shoot.

The singer looked elegant in a strapless gold dress that fell to the floor, with a high slit on the right side.

Son and mother: Evan, left, at the event, and his mother Diana Ross, right, in England in June

The dress consisted of a satin material and a form-fitting corset top that showed her fit physique.

Paris slipped into a pair of brown open-toed platform heels strapped to the ankles.

Her blond hair was up and styled in a chic bun, with loose strands falling down her face.

Beautiful: The actress and singer wore a long gold dress and showed off her fit physique and tight legs

Stunning: The Habit star showed off her best modeling poses as she paused for a few photos at the West Hollywood gala

The American Horror Stories actress kept her makeup glamorous and vibrant, wearing a coat of black mascara and eyeliner to make her blue eyes pop.

Nude lipstick was worn to keep the long dress central.

To embellish her gala outfit, Paris wore an assortment of gold bracelets on each arm to match the color scheme. She also added a few different dangling earrings that consisted of gold and red colors.

At one point, the star was seen hugging X Men: Apocalypse actress and girlfriend Alexandra Shipp, stopping for photos.

Close friends: The model hugged Alexandra Shipp from behind as she paused for photos at the gala

Cute! Paris and Alexandra have been spotted together in the past, including last year for Halloween

Alexandra wore a striking, elegant red strapless dress that fell to the floor in a wide skirt.

The dress featured a cutout at the front, with the fabric looking like it was tied up.

The beauty, who will star in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, added a pearl necklace for a classic touch to her look, along with a matching bracelet on her right wrist.

Her long locks were styled on her head in a row of small buns, showing a pair of green and gold earrings.

Arriving together: Both Paris and Alexandra were seen together at the star-studded event on Thursday night

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation was established in 1991 to raise awareness and funds to help prevent and stop the spread of HIV/AIDS. Paris is currently ambassador of the foundation.

The annual gala celebrates the organization, along with stars of honor who have made a major contribution to stopping the spread of HIV and AIDS

At Thursday’s prom, Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph were some of the guests of honor at the event, alongside Colin Farrell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Family: Elizabeth Taylor’s grandson and current Foundation Ambassador Quinn Tivey was also in attendance

Honoree: Sheryl Lee Ralph, known for her role in Abbott Elementary, was honored for her contribution and role in preventing the spread of AIDS

Just a moment: Honoree Sheryl Lee Ralph takes the stage at the event

Address: Paris Jackson speaks on stage at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball

Honoree Colin Farrell cut an animated figure while giving a speech

Speech: The movie star caught the audience’s attention as he spoke

In a statement, the Batman actor said: “I was lucky enough to know Elizabeth and in my time as her friend it was so clear to me how important her work with HIV/AIDS was. I am now deeply honored to help keep her message and the importance of her mission alive.”

Other stars and celebrities attending the event included Elizabeth Taylor’s grandson, Quinn Tivey. He is also a current ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The producer kept his look classic by wearing a black suit with a matching tie and tight-fitting shoes.

Brave: Colin took a picture with Quinn Tivey

Say cheese: he also posed next to Daniel O’Day

Like Alexandra, Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl wore a long, red dress. The one-shoulder dress consisted of a cape that fell behind her.

She wore a pair of red high heels, carrying a glittering clutch in her hand.

Academy Award-nominated actress, Jennifer Tilly, also made a glamorous appearance at the event. The Child’s Play star wore a shimmering blue tulle dress with ruffled sleeves.

Her makeup was done classically, consisting of black mascara and red lipstick for an extra pop of color to her look.