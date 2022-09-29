Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee Bubbles in secure space at Florida sanctuary as Ian approaches 

Bubbles, a chimpanzee formerly owned by Michael Jackson, has been secured inside a Florida ape sanctuary ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, boarded up and sandbags in and around its facility buildings, which have housed Bubbles since 2005.

Additional accommodations for Bubbles, 39, and the estimated 70 other apes at the facility include hammocks and prepared meals stored inside the now barricaded buildings.

‘With the latest clue, it looks like the storm is coming to visit the shrine!’ wrote Patti Ragan, director of the center, in a Facebook post.

‘All apes and their handlers will safely shelter inside the nighthouses with all their food and supplies from tonight until tomorrow.

‘The maintenance team has boarded up all offices and houses, sandbags have been placed in flood-prone areas, supplies have been purchased and our caretakers have prepared the apes’ night houses, diets and special enrichment during the storm.

“They warm up in the winter and are strong enough to withstand Florida hurricanes.”

Bubbles (left), 39, was given to Michael Jackson by a Hollywood trainer in 1986.

All buildings are equipped with hammocks and prepared food, among other supplies.

“We’ve been through this half a dozen times before and we know we’ll get through it,” said Patti Ragan, director of the center.

The center houses Bubbles and other apes, including Oopsie, Murray, Mowgli and Bo, in a 100-acre space where the apes can roam freely.

Ragan assured the public that the center would be fine before the now Category 4 storm.

Other Florida-based animal rescue organizations are also preparing for the storm, including Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

“I want to give a big shout out to everyone at Big Cat Rescue who has been filling sandbags, picking up sticks, sawing (tree) branches and covering windows,” Baskin said.

Bubbles joins 70 other apes at the Wauchula, Florida facility.

Jeff Koons’ ‘Michael Jackson and Bubbles’ at the Whitney in 2014

Bubbles was born in 1983 and given to Jackson by a Hollywood trainer in 1986.

He is immortalized by a 1988 Jeff Koons sculpture, depicting Bubbles sitting on Jackson’s lap in porcelain and gold leaf.

In 2005, Bubbles made his way to the Florida facility after being deemed “too aggressive” to live in the Jackson home.

The center lists Bubbles as a “physically imposing 185-pound, 4 1/2-foot adult male” who “is now treated as the dominant male in his chimpanzee group that includes his best friends, Ripley and Oopsie.”

“Bubbles enjoys quiet times and painting,” according to the website.

The website adds that “the bubbles will occasionally spit water or hurl sand (with uncanny accuracy) at strangers just to see how they react.”

Despite Jackson’s death, his estate continues to cover the yearly costs of Bubbles’ care at the sanctuary.