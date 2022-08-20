Michael Jackson’s children Paris and Prince lead stars at Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Michael Jackson’s children Paris, 24, and Prince, 25, impressed at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills this week.

A procession of famous figures poured into the Beverly Hilton this Friday night for the star-studded cancer fundraiser.

Exuding her signature boho-chic style, Paris complemented her dirty blonde hairdo with a sleeveless party dress that revealed her outstretched arm tattoos.

About the city: Michael Jackson’s kids Paris, 24, and Prince, 25, made a splash at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills this week

She accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup, donned a pair of mahogany leather boots and brandished a matching handbag.

Prince, who like Paris is the son of Michael’s second wife Debbie Rowe, beamed as he held his sister’s hand during the celebrity-studded gala.

The event featured top names including Jamie Foxx, who brought back the 1970s in a checked black and purple suit and aviators worn at night.

Honorable mentions at the party included former NFL heartthrob Ray Lewis, dashing as ever in a black suit, and ex-baseball player Ozzie Smith, known as the “Wizard Of Oz.”

The look: Paris exuded her signature boho-chic style and complemented her dirty blonde hairdo with a sleeveless party dress that revealed her outstretched arm tattoos

Wandering: She accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup, donned a pair of mahogany leather boots and brandished a matching handbag

Sibling Band: Prince, who like Paris is the son of Michael’s second wife Debbie Rowe, beamed as he held his sister’s hand at the celebrity-studded gala

What a night: A procession of famous figures poured into the Beverly Hills this Friday night for the star-studded cancer fundraiser

Oscar De La Hoya, another one of the famous sports names honored that night, was a sizzling sensation as he posed with his leggy girlfriend Holly Sonders.

Sporting names, even excluding that night’s guests of honor, brightened up Friday’s gala, such as retired baseball star Darryl Strawberry and ex-boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

Smoldering R&B crooner Eric Benet, formerly married to Halle Berry, cut a seductive figure in a sleek suit that perfectly matched his muscular physique.

Hunk-tastic: Top flight names were featured at the event, including Jamie Foxx, who brought back the 70s in a checkered black and purple suit and aviators worn at night

So many stars: Honorable mentions included former NFL heartthrob Ray Lewis (left), dashing as ever in a black suit, and ex-baseball player Ozzie Smith (right), known as the ‘Wizard Of Oz’

Fancy: Oscar De La Hoya, another one of the famous sports names honored that night, was a sizzling sensation as he posed with his leggy girlfriend Holly Sonders

What a night: Sports names, even excluding that night’s guests of honor, lit up Friday’s gala, such as retired baseball star Darryl Strawberry (left) and ex-boxer Sugar Ray Leonard (right)

Sizzler: Smoldering R&B crooner Eric Benet, formerly married to Halle Berry, cut a seductive figure in a sleek suit that perfectly matched his muscular physique

Los Angeles Lakers icon Jerry West went for a classic blue suit, while R&B singer Chante Moore slipped into a figure-hugging cocktail dress that emphasized her petite frame.

Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown was in attendance for the festivities, which he attended on the arm of his cleavage-bared current wife Alicia Etheridge.

Judge Mathis was old-fashioned chic in a cream blazer, Allyson Felix channeled Old Hollywood in a floor-length dress, and Jerry Rice rocked in a metallic green jacket.

Big names: Lakers icon Jerry West (left) went for a classic blue suit, while R&B singer Chante Moore (right) slipped into a figure-hugging cocktail dress that emphasized her petite frame