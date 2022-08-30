Michael Jackson estate stops man formerly engaged to sister from selling items from his home

Michael Jackson’s estate secured a legal victory Tuesday in its efforts to stop a man who spent time at one of the singer’s homes from selling allegedly stolen items.

A judge has issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting Jeffre Phillips from selling items he took from Jackson’s home in 2009. TMZ to reveal.

Phillips, the former fiancée of Michael’s sister La Toya Jackson, 66, has been accused by the estate of the late singer of stealing items from Jackson’s home shortly after his death on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.

The estate has accused Phillips of ransacking Jackson’s Carolwood estate in the commotion following his shocking death, which was allegedly aided by his connection to La Toya.

According to the estate, Phillips was able to steal several personal and intimate items while staying in the house for nine days.

Among the items he allegedly used without permission are Jackson’s iPhone, his California driver’s license, handwritten notes from the Thriller singer, and even bottles of prescription pills.

Jackson’s death was caused by an overdose of propofol, a drug traditionally used as part of general anesthesia.

The drug was administered by Jackson’s personal physician Conrad Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson the drug to help him sleep.

Other allegedly stolen items included Jackson’s clothing.

Phillips even stole the pajamas Jackson wore in the last hours of his life in a most horrific and inhumane act, the lawyers claimed in the June files.

“And Phillips stole a breathing tube that appears to have been used on Jackson by those trying to save Jackson’s life in the short and hectic period before his death.”

The charges against Phillips came the day before the 13th anniversary of Jackson’s death on June 25.

Jackson’s estate claims they received a tip in December 2021 that Phillips was trying to auction items off the late singer.

In an effort to ensure the authenticity of the items, Phillips allegedly admitted to the auctioneer that the items were taken in the days following Jackson’s death while he was at the mansion.

To verify the items, the auctioneer contacted the estate and informed them that he had sunglasses that allegedly belonged to Jackson and which Phillips claimed still had “makeup on his face.”

Jackson’s attorneys said they were able to recover some of the items Phillips allegedly took, but believe the man still owns home videos and music the singer had written and recorded before his death.

The estate eventually asked the court to order Phillips to return all of the property he allegedly stole from Jackson’s home.

Philips lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

News of Phillips’ relationship with La Toya Jackson broke in the fall of 2009, months after Jackson died on June 25.

Phillips had proposed to La Toya in 2013, with many shops speculating that the two had actually married in December of that year, rumors crushed by La Toya himself.

The two remained engaged until they suddenly broke up in 2015. TMZ reported. They had remained good friends, but their current relationship is unknown.