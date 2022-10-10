Michael J. Fox reveals his mother Phyllis Fox died two weeks ago at 92

Michael J. Fox announced that his mother, Phyllis Fox, passed away on September 24 at the age of 92.

The 61-year-old actor revealed the sad news during his performance at the 2022 New York Comic Con over the weekend, where he also reunited with his Back to The Future co-star, Christopher Lloyd.

Michael remembered Phyllis by recalling a funny anecdote about how in the 1980s she didn’t want him filming Family Ties during the day and Back to the Future at night.

“I was 23 years old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, ‘They want me to make this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties during the day. . ” And she said, “You’ll be too tired,” he said.

The Canadian-American star said in response to his mother: “I live for this kind of fatigue. It’s going to be OK.’

Then he added, “To this day — well, until two weeks ago — my mom thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie [but she was right]I got tired.’

According to an online obituary, Phyllis was born in 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

She is survived by sons Steve and Michael, as well as daughters Jackie and Kelli, and her nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Phyllis “was extremely proud of raising awareness for diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, as well as serving on the board of the Michael J Fox Theater in Burnaby.”

The family also asked that instead of flowers donations are made on behalf of Phyllis to Diabetes, Parkinson’s, Burnaby General Hospital, BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place, among others.

At Comic Con, Michael — who revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 1998 — also talked about his own health issues and how he remains optimistic despite those issues.

“Well, last year I broke my cheek, my eye socket, my hand, my elbow… my shoulder. I had a tough year where I got beat up. But that was really cool because it made me realize … with gratitude that it’s sustainable,” he stated.

“If you can find something to be thankful for, if you can find something and say, ‘Well, that’s good’… It will always get better… I’m very optimistic.”

“I would say that optimism is thinking that it is more likely to get better than it is to get worse. If you believe in that, and you are grateful for it, it will sustain you for the rest of your life,” he added.

Fox also enjoyed a reunion with Christopher Lloyd at Comic Con. They are best known for their legendary roles in Back To The Future as Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown.