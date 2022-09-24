Leading figures in the Conservative party, including Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Gove and Sir Graham Brady, have demanded ministers to hold PayPal to account after it abruptly canceled a group campaigning for free speech.

Toby Young, who founded the Free Speech Union and the Daily Skeptic news blog, said last week that three of his PayPal accounts were closed without explanation by the US online payment giant for an alleged violation of its policies.

The FSU defends victims of the so-called ‘cancellation culture’ and academics accused of harboring opinions, while the Daily Skeptic was created to scrutinize lockdown policies and their impact.

PayPal has so far declined to say which of its rules the accounts had broken.

Now, dozens of Tory luminaries and colleagues from across the political divide have now written a letter to Commerce Secretary Jacob Rees Mogg accusing PayPal of censorship and claiming it was “hard to avoid interpreting its actions as an orchestrated , politically motivated move to silence critical or dissent. views’.

The letter, signed by 42 MPs and colleagues, warns that PayPal appears to be using “its dominant market position” to “impose private economic sanctions on organizations whose views it disapproves of, and thus limit their ability to participate in the political debate in the country.” public square.

The politicians – including Labor MP Graham Stringer – are urging ministers to demonstrate the government’s commitment to free speech by demanding an explanation from PayPal for its actions.

They are also calling on the company to release any remaining donations or payments that it has unfairly seized from Mr. Young’s accounts.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Mr Young said he believed his organization’s critical stance against its lockdown policies — and in particular its potential negative impact on the country’s children — led PayPal to close its accounts. Close.

And he has compared the company’s actions to those of a despotic political regime.

Elon Musk (pictured), who made millions selling PayPal to eBay, has since been trying to buy Twitter in an effort to promote “free speech”

How PayPal Elon Musk Made His Millions Elon Musk first founded the online financial service X.com, which took off very quickly, earning more than 200,000 customers in its first months of operation. X.com eventually merged with Confinity – which owned PayPal – in 2000 and Musk was replaced as CEO by founder Peter Thiel. A rebrand of the company turned X.com into PayPal, which later sold to eBay for $1.5 billion. Musk, still the company’s largest shareholder at the time, received $175.8 million from the sale, and he would later co-found SpaceX in 2002 before becoming a majority shareholder of Tesla Motors in 2004.

“The withdrawal of banking services from a person or an organization because they are not following the right political line is something you would expect in communist China or North Korea, but not in a supposedly free country,” said Mr. Young.

“As the transition to a cashless society accelerates, we need to enact laws to stop financial services companies like PayPal from engaging in this kind of political censorship.

“My political views, provided I don’t say anything illegal, should be completely indifferent to PayPal.”

The FSU account closure poses a challenge to the organization, as about a third of its 9,500 members have their recurring membership fees processed through PayPal.

MPs have asked the Financial Conduct Authority to address the ability of operators such as PayPal to close customer accounts without warning, and to consider whether new laws are needed to prevent organizations from being arbitrarily de-platformed by tech giants.

Last week, comedian Jack Dee and football pundit Matt Le Tissier announced they were closing their own PayPal accounts in protest against the financial operator’s actions.

Dee, who hosts BBC Radio 4’s long-running comedy series, I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue, took to social media to support Mr Young’s predicament, writing: ‘I’m in the process of canceling my Paypal account.

“Big Tech companies that think they can intimidate people by questioning mainstream groupthink are not earning anyone’s business.”

Le Tissier, a former England midfielder, announced on Twitter that he and his wife had closed their PayPal accounts, adding: “Clean up for the tin-pot dictators.”

Other MPs who have signed the letter include David Davis, Brexit negotiator Lord Frost and Baroness Hoey.

The US company said last week that canceling Mr. Young’s accounts was an attempt to “protect the ideals of tolerance, diversity and respect” with the values ​​of free speech.