Michael Gove branded ‘sadistic’ after harpooning Liz Truss’s 45p tax cut plan

The feud between Liz Truss and Michael Gove intensified last night when a prime minister’s ally called her rival a “sadist” who risked ushering in a Labor government.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Ms Truss met Mr Gove for ‘peace talks’ before last week’s Tory conference and floated the idea of ​​giving him a senior diplomatic job.

But Mr Gove still led a revolt against the Prime Minister’s plan to cut the top tax rate from 45 pence, forcing her into a humiliating climb down.

Today, Goves former cabinet colleague Nadine Dorries tells Ms Truss that his act of rebellion means that he must ‘stay out in the cold’.

In The Mail on Sunday, the former culture minister outlines a “desperate” plan for Ms Truss to “undo the self-harm that Conservative MPs have done to our party” – saying bluntly: “Michael’s days are over.”

Explaining how the Prime Minister tried to appease Mr Gove ahead of the party conference, a source said: ‘In the name of the unit, the Prime Minister asked Michael to come to tea together.

“Mr Gove praised the Prime Minister’s energy package and told Liz how much he admired her. The Prime Minister asked Michael if he was interested in a government role. Michael took a few days to think things over and then went to Birmingham and stabbed the Prime Minister in the back.”

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Ms Truss met Mr Gove (pictured) for ‘peace talks’ before last week’s Tory conference and suggested the idea of ​​giving him a senior diplomatic job

Clearly Ms. Truss hinted that Mr. Gove could be considered for a senior diplomatic role in a Middle Eastern country such as Israel or the United Arab Emirates, although Mr. Gove failed to grasp the hint.

A No. 10 employee said, “Letting him in was the right choice. Michael asked for Liz’s advice and she told him to enjoy himself. Michael clearly gets his kicks in a sadistic way.’

But a friend of Mr Gove said: ‘He made clear his opposition to the removal of the 45 pence tax rate, which he had already told his whip. It is encouraging that the Prime Minister now agrees that austerity is the wrong priority. Michael believes that cutting taxes on the richest during a cost of living crisis is indefensible. No job has been offered.’

Another ally said: ‘It was a bit weird’ [for the PM] to let Gove in for a 45-minute cup of tea while the economy around her went up in flames.”

Clearly Ms. Truss (pictured) hinted that Mr. Gove could be considered for a senior diplomatic role in a Middle Eastern country like Israel or the United Arab Emirates

The revelations come as senior Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi warns that conspirators are paving the way for a Labor government led by Sir Keir Starmer.

In The Mail on Sunday, Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, writes: ‘Those who are plotting against the Prime Minister are helping to usher in a Labor government. I wonder what they think they will achieve by trying to undermine a conservative government that is helping people through an energy crisis.

Conservative MPs should support the Conservative Party leader, not work against her.

After another turbulent week for Mrs Truss’ government:

Tory MPs are making plans behind Boris Johnson’s back to parachute him back as prime minister in the spring if the Tories are still more than 20 points behind in the polls;

Leading rebels such as former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are plotting a “hyena strategy” to weaken Ms. Truss over time by forcing “U-turn after U-turn”;

Tensions have mounted between the government and the Bank of England over Ms Truss’ pledge at the conference to cut EU bureaucracy and blame over the Bank’s support of £65bn to markets after the mini-budget of Chancellor Kwasi Quarteng.

Mr Gove yesterday stepped up his criticism of Mrs Truss’s tax policy, telling the Financial Times that while “bold audacity is required in politics”, it was “really no time to gamble”.

Today, Mr Gove’s former cabinet colleague Nadine Dorries (pictured) tells Ms Truss that his act of rebellion means he must ‘stay out in the cold’

He said: ‘The essence of being conservative is that you have to do everything possible not to take risks with the economy, with people’s jobs and with mortgage rates.

“It’s all right to say that luck favors the brave, but there are times when you’re unlikely to follow someone extraordinarily brave because they charge at the guns without necessarily the artillery support you’d expect.”

A senior No. 10 source hit back, saying: ‘Our fate must be behind Liz or they will end up with the nightmare coalition of Labor and the SNP, which would tear the country up and throw it down the drain.

Mistakes have been made with the mini-budget, but the Prime Minister has the right plan to kick-start our economy and build the world record post-Brexit Britain that people voted for. She needs time, she needs space and she needs the party to remember who the real enemy is.”

Meanwhile, behind Boris Johnson’s back, Tory MPs are making plans to parachute him back as prime minister in the spring if the Tories are still more than 20 points behind in the polls.

Ms Truss’s allies hope that if she can hold the government together until the coronation, which is expected early next summer, it could lead to a ‘bounce’ in her ratings.

The prime minister is considering bolstering the party’s unity by offering the vacant post of International Trade Minister to a former Rishi Sunak backer who has shown loyalty to Ms Truss, although no candidate has yet been proposed. Conor Burns lost the job on Friday over claims of ‘serious misconduct’.

A source said: “The job will be coveted and can be used to reward a Sunak supporter who has not joined Gove’s coalition.”

In her Mail on Sunday article, former culture minister Ms Dorries reveals that Boris Johnson told her to support Liz when they met shortly after the prime minister’s conference address last week.

She also calls for the removal of Mark Fullbrook, the No. 10 chief of staff, who has become embroiled in feuds with senior members of Mrs. Truss’s team.