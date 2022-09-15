Michael Gordon found guilty of drug supply: NRL

Part of a sting targeting the supply of cocaine and MDMA across the border of NSW and QLD

Former Gold Coast Titans player and coach Michael Gordon has avoided conviction after being found guilty of two drug supply charges.

The 38-year-old was arrested at his home in Casuarina in November 2020 as part of an attack on the supply of cocaine and MDMA across the NSW-Queensland border.

Gordon, who played 261 NRL games for five clubs before retiring in late 2019, was charged with two charges of supplying a banned drug and two counts of possession of a banned drug.

He pleaded guilty to the drug charges, which were dismissed when he appeared in Tweed Heads court on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty to the delivery charges, but after magistrate Geoff Dunlevy found the charges proven, he issued parole orders of one and two years respectively.

Within hours of his arrest, the Titans released a brief statement confirming that Gordon would no longer work with them as a specialist coach.

Gordon’s temporary move to a coaching position with the Tweed Coast Raiders was also postponed after the NSW Rugby League insisted the matter be closed.