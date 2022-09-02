Michael Flatley’s new self-funded spy film is panned by critics and dubbed a ‘007 rip-off’

<!–

Michael Flatley’s new spy movie has been panned by critics.

The film, titled Blackbird, hit theaters this week and was written, directed, produced and financed by the dancer according to The mirror.

The publication reports that The Telegraph called it a “terrible 007 rip-off”, while the Irish Examiner wrote that “you’re more likely to be shocked than moved”.

‘It leaves you more shaken than stirred’: Michael Flatley’s new self-financed spy film has been panned by critics for calling it a ‘007 rip-off’ (Dnaiel Craig pictured right)

“The quotient for snorting out loud is high,” RTE’s Alan Corr reportedly said.

But his co-star Patrick Bergin told The Irish Times: “Michael is a very intelligent, successful person and some people hate that.”

According to IMDBthe film focuses on a retired spy who is dragged back into dangerous life thanks to a former flame.

Distressed secret agent ‘Blackbird’ abruptly retires from duty and opens a luxury nightclub in the Caribbean to escape the dark shadows of his past,’ reads the synopsis.

“An old flame is coming and reviving love in his life, but she brings danger with her.”

It comes amid talks over who will take over Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond in the hit movie franchise.

The likes of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Sam Heughan are being tipped as the main contenders for the coveted role.

Meanwhile, Michael rose to worldwide fame nearly 30 years ago when he created the Irish dance extravaganza Riverdance.

Dancer: Michael became famous worldwide almost 30 years ago when he created the Irish dance extravaganza Riverdance

In March, he revealed that his “neck and back are in bad shape” and told how his body is paying the price for the punishment he has undergone.

The Lord Of The Dance star, 63, also said you should ‘make a friend of pain in the dance business’ but believe he ‘made the right decision’.

“The doctors warned me, but I didn’t listen. Now my neck and back are in bad shape,” Michael told The Mirror.

He added: ‘I wouldn’t trade it. I followed my dream. I wouldn’t have any of this if I didn’t follow my dream.’

In 1989, he made it into the Guinness Book Of Records for having the fastest feet in the world (once insured for a reported £25 million) and tapping 28 times per second. He later corrected that and managed 35 taps.

Hot on the heels of Riverdance, which he left within a year of a row over royalties, he created Lord Of The Dance, which opened in Dublin in 1996.

He then toured the world, playing to 60 million people in 60 countries and becoming one of the most successful dance shows ever (Michael made £36 million in 1997 alone).