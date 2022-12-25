Michael Douglas sends warm wishes for the holidays in a special message and hopes for peace in Ukraine

Living legend Michael Douglas, 78, posted a heartfelt holiday message on social media on Sunday, sharing his wishes for the new year.

The dapper icon seemed relaxed at home for this Christmas Day video, in which he told his followers he hopes to see more of his friends in 2023.

Michael also prayed for peace on earth, especially for those in Ukraine who have been suffering for months in a brutal war with Russia.

Happy Holidays: Living legend Michael Douglas, 78, posted a heartfelt holiday message on social media on Sunday sharing his wishes for the new year

‘A joyful New Year to all of you! Happy holidays,’ Douglas told the camera.

“I don’t know about you, but I miss seeing my friends,” he continued. “Somehow you just don’t see them enough since the onset of COVID-19, so that’s my hope for the new year!”

‘As well as peace, especially in Ukraine! Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Lots of love, MD’

This is not the first time the Kominsky Method star has expressed his support for Ukraine amid the violent conflict with Putin’s Russia.

“I don’t know about you, but I miss seeing my friends,” he continued. “Somehow you just don’t see them enough since the onset of COVID-19, so that’s my hope for the new year!”

‘As well as peace, especially in Ukraine! Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Lots of love, MD’

In February, Douglas wore a blue-and-yellow pocket square resembling the Ukrainian flag at an awards ceremony.

Pointing to the square, Access Hollywood told Access at the time, “This is not the LA Rams,” referring to the Los Angeles football team dressing in the same colors.

“If there was ever a time for us to appreciate what real democracy is, I’m just so proud of what these people of this country have done.”

According to a recent report by Reuters.

During the holiday season, Michael spends time with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The happy couple enjoyed the World Cup final together where the Welsh actress confessed her love for another man…Lionel Messi, 35.

Using his voice: In February, Douglas wore a blue-and-yellow pocket square that resembled the Ukrainian flag at an awards ceremony

Sharing a video from her TV as the team burst into tears following their win, Catherine could be heard singing Ole, Ole, Ole in the background in celebration.

The Chicago star wrote: ‘The best game I’ve ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, you wonder, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you.

“But you have to understand, I love MESSI and the best?… my husband is fine with it. there is no need … so don’t cry for me or anyone else, Argentina !!!! OL!!!’.

She added, “What a guy! Don’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like….super cool’.

Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years and have two children.