Michael Douglas becomes Benjamin Franklin with wild locks while he films biopics

Michael Douglas was the spitting image of Benjamin Franklin as he filmed scenes for the new Franklin biopic series in Paris on Wednesday.

The Hollywood icon, 78, looked almost unrecognizable as he donned long locks and period costume to film scenes for the series – which depicts the story of the 18th-century political philosopher – on the banks of the River Seine.

The Oscar winner, who is married to Catherine Zeta Jones, was joined on set by The Undoing star Noah Jupe, 17, who plays his grandson and diplomat William Temple Franklin.

The Fatal Attraction star wore a costume of a self-spun jacket, vest and trousers in the scene.

He bundled up in historically correct scarves and gloves.

Michael’s wild locks were in keeping with Franklin’s history, he famously dispensed with a wig in America, but would wear a hairpiece when visiting Europe.

Noah wore a similarly stylized but more fitted suit.

The Apple TV+ show tells the story of “one of the greatest gambling games of Benjamin Franklin’s career.”

Douglas, a New Jersey native, is also being drafted as the show’s executive producer.

A February press release explained by the streaming service that the show revolves around the moment when the inventor “convinced France — an absolute monarchy — to endorse America’s experiment in democracy.”

Consisting of only eight episodes, the series is based on the non-fiction novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff — A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.

Apple TV+ announced the order for the limited series last February. The streaming service has yet to announce an official release date for Franklin.

The series is directed by Tim Van Patten, who is known for his work in episodes of The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones.

Douglas is known for his work portraying historical and iconic figures.

In the past, screen icon Benjamin Franklin voiced in the 2003 PBS miniseries Freedom: A History of US.

He was also acclaimed for his portrayal of Liberace in the 2013 romantic drama series Behind the Candelabra.

Producer Tony Krantz spoke Weekly entertainment in June about Douglas’s portrayal in the biopic.

‘When [the other producers on the film] Richard Plepler, Tim Van Patten and I started talking about possible actors to play Franklin, there was really only one: Michael Douglas,” he said.

‘We were lucky. It was like winning the lottery – he said yes.’

He added, “Now Michael has gotten into the part, transforming his physicality, voice and cadence. And his humor is so much fun.

“I think people will see one of Michael Douglas’ best performances ever in this project.”