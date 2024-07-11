Michael Douglas, 79, is a proud father with son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, by his side at the premiere of America’s Burning in New York City.

Michael Douglas attended the New York premiere of America’s Burning on Wednesday night with two of his three children.

The 79-year-old actor was joined by his son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, whom he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54.

For the occasion, the Basic Instinct sensation wore a navy blazer over a lighter blue button-down shirt.

She added dark grey belted trousers, completing the look with black shoes.

Meanwhile, her son and daughter coordinated in stylish outfits in shades of beige and white.

Douglas was clean-shaven for the red carpet event and his graying hair was neatly cut.

Dylan wore a subtle striped blazer and matching pants, which he styled with a white button-down shirt.

His dark hair fell down to his ears and he looked handsome with a shadow of a beard.

Her younger sister dazzled in a white suit jacket, which she paired with a long silver-grey satin skirt.

The beauty’s glossy brown locks were pulled back into an elegant bun.

Her natural beauty shone through her light makeup, which included a soft pink blush.

The matriarch of the family was absent from the glamorous scene.

Michael provided the narration for America’s Burning, a documentary about American democracy.

Douglas, his wife Catherine and their children Dylan and Carys photographed in 2011

The film, which runs for almost an hour and a half, is directed by David M. Smick.

According IMDbThe documentary “delves into the fragile state of America’s seemingly insurmountable economic divide, with a surprisingly hopeful vision for its future.”

In addition to lending his voice to the project, Michael also serves as an executive producer.

He married Zeta-Jones in 2000 and also has a son, Cameron Douglas, 45, from his marriage to Diandra Luker.