Michael Clarke’s girlfriend Arabella Sherborne gives an insight into their Sri Lanka getaway as the cricketer leaves a revealing comment on her post, after going Instagram official.

Michael Clarke’s new girlfriend Arabella Sherborne has given a sneak peek of her luxury holiday in Sri Lanka just days after going Instagram official with the sportsman.

The cricketer, 43, and the property guru, 32, debuted their romance on social media earlier this week when Arabella tagged Michael in photos from their big trip.

Arabella joined Michael in Sri Lanka for his latest cricket trip as the couple continue to go from strength to strength after news of their romance emerged last month.

Now, Arabella has given her fans a closer look at her romantic getaway as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps from her stay in Colombo.

Michael also hinted that things are getting serious between the couple when he left a revealing comment on her post in a rare public display of affection.

“We’re not leaving,” he enthused about his romantic holiday in the Sri Lankan capital.

In the post, Arabella shared a series of gorgeous snaps of herself on holiday as she went sightseeing, visited fancy restaurants and hit the gym.

In one shot, Arabella showed off her toned figure in a black sports bra, leggings and On running shoes as she took a mirror selfie sitting on the gym floor.

Arabella, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday to give a glimpse of her luxurious stay in Colombo, with Michael briefly appearing in the post as they continue to keep their romance on the down-low.

She also shared snaps from their luxurious hotel, while Michael briefly appeared in the post as they continue to keep their budding romance relatively low-key.

In one of the pictures, only Michael’s arm could be seen as he ate his delicious plate of dumplings while Arabella took a photo from across the table.

Another shot simply showed Michael’s hand as he pressed a button that read: ‘Press for champagne’, signalling his lavish visit to Sri Lanka.

Arabella’s latest post comes just days after she went Instagram official with Michael by sharing a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend’s NASA t-shirt.

Although she cropped his face out of the photo, she tagged him in the post and wrote a caption: “Off to space @michaelclarkeofficial.”

Michael has been in Sri Lanka for the past few weeks commentating on the Lanka Premier League alongside fellow TV presenter Erin Holland.

Arabella also gave a glimpse of her stay at a very luxurious hotel by sharing snaps of the stunning place in her post.

In another big step in their budding romance, Arabella also travelled to Sri Lanka to join Michael on his latest cricket trip and has been sharing solo snaps from the trip.

Arabella, who works for Scentre Group in Sydney, then travelled to join him and turn their work trip into a romantic getaway.

Michael made headlines last month when speculation began to surface about his romance with the glamorous property guru.

Last month, the former Australian cricket captain all but confirmed his romance with Arabella when he left a flirty comment on her Instagram post.

Arabella had shared a series of snaps of herself from the Gold Coast, where she was believed to have travelled with Michael.

“That smile,” Michael gushed in the comments, while Arabella simply responded with winking face emojis, hinting at their budding romance.

Just days later, Arabella was spotted arriving at Michael’s $13 million mansion in Sydney, looking ready for a weekend away as she walked around laden with clothes.

The couple then officially went public with their relationship when they were spotted holding hands while arriving at celebrity hotspot Mimi’s three weeks ago.

Michael also hinted that things are getting serious between the pair when he left a revealing comment on her post, writing: 'We are not leaving' (sic)

They have been getting better and better, with one insider claiming Things are already getting serious between the couple and wedding bells may soon be ringing on the horizon.

“She has had several boyfriends, but she is ready to get married. She and Michael are a good couple, they are very cute together. Maybe she will be the next Mrs. Clarke,” they said.

News of their new romance came 18 months after Michael’s public split from ex-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough.

Michael and Jade had a very public row in January 2023 at a Noosa park when she accused the former cricketer of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

In the video, which was filmed by a bystander, Jade accused the former Test captain of cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend Pip in December 2022.

Dramatic footage shows a shirtless Michael being shouted at and slapped by his girlfriend as he dined at a beachside restaurant in Noosa. A remorseful Michael later took full responsibility for what happened.

Their new romance came 18 months after Michael’s very public split from ex-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough (both pictured in November 2022).

“I am absolutely devastated to have put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead up to this altercation were disgraceful and regrettable,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I feel devastated because my actions have dragged women of class and integrity, and my colleagues, into this situation.”

Despite the split, the exes “remain on friendly terms,” ​​a rep told Daily Mail Australia at the time.

Michael was previously married to Kyly Clarke and they have one daughter, Kelsey Lee, eight. Michael and Kyly went their separate ways in 2019 after seven years of marriage.