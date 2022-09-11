Michael Clarke wraps his arm around girlfriend Jade Yarbrough while grocery shopping in Rose Bay 

He raised eyebrows last week after referring to his rumored love interest Jade Yarbrough as his “friend” in an interview.

But Michael Clarke’s body language suggested they could be more than friends as the retired cricketer, 41, was out shopping with Jade, 30, in Rose Bay, Sydney, on Saturday.

The duo were seen smiling and chatting as they strolled the sunny streets carrying bags of newly purchased groceries.

Michael Clarke, 41, (right) put his arm around Jade Yarbrough, 30, (left) as they went grocery shopping in Rose Bay on Saturday… days after he claimed the pair are just ‘friends’

Michael couldn’t hide his smile as he held his blond companion close, while Jade looked just as excited to be pressed against the elite athlete.

Interior designer Jade looked quintessentially stylish in a brown pantsuit and matching shirt top, paired with black leather shoes and quirky sunglasses.

She completed her look with a simple gold necklace and a black crossbody handbag.

Michael, meanwhile, wore a blue and white printed T-shirt, matching shorts and white sneakers.

He brushed his blond hair to the side and hid his eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

The sighting comes days after Michael finally discusses his relationship with Jade and insists the pair are “friends.”

Michael was hesitant when asked about their time together vacationing in Europe in last week’s issue of Stellar Magazine.

‘I was away for two and a half weeks with some of my best friends [and] had such a great time. But I missed my little girl,” the 41-year-old said, referring to his daughter Kelsey Lee, six.

“I understand and respect that people are going to ask. I’ve never really cared about other people’s personal lives, but I understand if there’s interest.’

Michael went on to say that he is close friends with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke, 41, despite the couple breaking up in 2020.

“I have 50 percent custody of my daughter with my ex-wife, we have a great friendship and our daughter is definitely both of our priorities. Fortunately, that’s important for both of us,” he said.

Michael was previously in a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.

