Michael Clarke takes Jade Yarbrough to a friend’s birthday party at luxury Vaucluse mansion

Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough seem to be loved more than ever.

The pair walked hand in hand to a birthday party on Saturday at a friend’s luxurious Vaucluse mansion in Sydney.

They stayed close to each other, watching the pair every inch as they went in to party at artist Dina Broadhurst’s home.

Michael, 41, took the hand of his 30-year-old ladybug while carrying a gift of a bottle of wine.

The retired cricketer dressed casually in a simple white T-shirt and black shorts, paired with white sneakers.

Jade, meanwhile, was chic in an oversized white long-sleeved shirt with black geometric designs.

She added white wide leg pants to the look and matching black and white heels.

Jade completed her ensemble with a black bag and sunglasses and opted for a sleek makeup look.

The couple appears to have been dating quietly for several months.

In July, Michael flew out of the country alongside Jade, the younger sister of Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough).

The pair were spotted at Sydney airport while they were checking late at night for a business class flight with Emirates and later together in Paris.

They were on their way to get together with friends to enjoy an overseas vacation in Europe.

Jade, an interior designer and co-founder of Merci Maison, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she and Michael walked through the terminal.

Rumors that the couple is dating broke out earlier that month.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Michael has become “very fond” of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had previously shared a cryptic Instagram post and an airplane emoji with the caption “later” shared with his followers.

The sighting comes days after Michael finally discusses his relationship with Jade and insists the pair are “friends.”

Michael was hesitant when asked about their time vacationing together in Europe in a recent issue of Stellar Magazine.

‘I was away for two and a half weeks with some of my best friends [and] had such a great time. But I missed my little girl,” he said, referring to his daughter Kelsey Lee, six.

“I understand and respect that people are going to ask. I’ve never really cared about other people’s personal lives, but I understand if there’s interest.’

Michael went on to say that he is close friends with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke, 41, despite the couple breaking up in 2020.

“I have 50 percent custody of my daughter with my ex-wife, we have a great friendship and our daughter is definitely both of our priorities. Fortunately, that’s important for both of us,” he said.

Jade’s brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic confirmed that the couple got together a few days before Michael’s interview.

Speak with The Kyle and Jackie O ShowThe Today show host revealed how Clarke first met designer Jade.

“He had a friend who was her business partner and so they met and got together,” he explained.

“We were with them over the weekend and they’re just a nice couple.”

When asked by host Kyle Sandilands if the pair were “over each other,” Karl admitted, “Just a little too much.”

Karl, who is married to Jade’s sister Jasmine, also said the couple “knew each other for a few years, but nothing happened.”

Michael has already introduced his six-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee to Jade.

The trio have been spotted playing happy families in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for the past month.

Michael had a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.