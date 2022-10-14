Michael Clarke risks $344 fine by not wearing a bicycle helmet in Sydney

<!–

Michael Clarke’s commitment to looking good at all times put him at risk of a hefty fine when he cycled without a helmet in Vaucluse, Sydney on Thursday.

The former Australian cricket captain, 41, didn’t wear any protective headgear – presumably to avoid ruining his salon-quality, sleek hairstyle – while on an afternoon bike ride with his six-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

Cyclists in NSW face fines of $344 for not wearing a helmet on public roads and police are known to be vigilant in stopping offenders and issuing penalties.

Luckily little Kelsey Lee was wearing a helmet as she rode on her bike.

Michael looked stylish for his rebellious outing.

The retired batsman teamed a black hoodie with matching training shorts which showed off his famous shaved legs.

Michael kept a close eye on his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kyly Clarke, as they cycled along the street.

Then they drove off road and went for a walk around Vaucluse House.

The sighting comes as Michael continues to date interior designer Jade Yarbrough, sister-in-law of Today show host Karl Stefanovic

The former Australian cricket captain then took Kelsey for a tour of Vaucluse House

He is believed to have met his new girlfriend through his partner Karl, who is married to Jade’s older sister Jasmine Yarbrough.

They recently went on a romantic vacation in Europe where they were seen partying on billionaire James Packer’s superyacht.

Before getting together with Jade, Michael was in an on-again-off-again relationship with PE Nation founder Pip Edwards for about a year.