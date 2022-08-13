Michael Clarke is all smiles as he walks with daughter Kelsey in Sydney

<!–

Michael Clarke proved to be the ultimate doting father on Saturday as he walked hand in hand with his daughter Kelsey.

Little Kelsey kept warm in a black hoody and wore her hair in pigtails for a day out.

Michael gelled his pale blond hair and looked relaxed on the brisk day in Sydney.

At one point, Kelsey was seen munching on a cupcake while Michael scrolled through his phone.

The former Australian cricket captain shares the youngster with ex-wife Kyly Clarke.

The Clarkes split in September 2019 after seven years of marriage, but did not announce their break until February 12, 2020.

The former cricketer, 41, opted for a pink hoody and black Asics shorts, while his six-year-old daughter wore pink sweatpants as they walked through a park in Sydney’s chic Rose Bay.

Kelsey munched on a cupcake as she walked next to her famous father, who was distracted by his phone

In a statement at the time, the couple said the “amicable” decision to split was “the best choice” for their daughter.

More recently, he had a high profile relationship with PE Nation designer Pip Edwards.

It comes after Kyly Clarke showed off her age-defying looks and gorgeous figure on Tuesday as she celebrated turning 41.

The former Australian cricket captain shares the youngster with ex-wife Kyly Clarke. The Clarkes split in September 2019 after seven years of marriage, but didn’t announce their break until February 12, 2020

The father-daughter duo both wore comfy sneakers that were perfect for the cool winter weather

Kyly uploaded a gallery of photos from a night out and turned heads as she showed off her impressive figure and roomy cleavage.

The former weather host looked impeccable in a pink, form-fitting, frilly-shouldered dress that wouldn’t look out of place at a prom.

Kyly recently revealed that she is in the ‘best form of her life’, more than two years after her split with ex-husband Michael.