Michael Clarke introduces daughter Kelsey to new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough

Michael Clarke has officially introduced his daughter Kelsey to his new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough.

The new couple were spotted with the six-year-old in Bondi on Saturday.

Little Kelsey, who Michael shares with ex-wife Kyly, looked so happy holding her father’s hand as the trio strolled down the street together.

Michael and Jade did little to hide their affection, and at one point Michael wrapped his arms around the giggling blonde.

They stopped to pack some things, while Jade carried bouquets of fresh flowers while Kelsey enjoyed a fruit drink from a food truck.

Jade put on a stylish show for the outing in a crisp turtleneck sweater and jeans, with chic sunglasses to complete her look.

The stylist and interior designer recently became Instagram official with former Australian cricket captain Clarke while they were on holiday in Europe together.

She shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulder as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors that the couple was dating broke out in July.

Michael lovingly wrapped his arms around Jade as she smiled and giggled

Jade couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as Michael playfully tried a bear hug

The couple are said to have met through Today Show star Karl Stefanovic, who also happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Michael has become “quite fond of” Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Little Kelsey looked as happy as she could walk with her dad and his new stuffed animal

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amic” decision to split was “the best choice” for their daughter.