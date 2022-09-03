Michael Clarke DENIES he’s dating Jasmine Yarbrough’s younger sister Jade

Michael Clarke has denied dating Jade Yarbrough and insists the pair are “friends”.

Talking about the relationship for the first time, the former cricketer tells Stellar Magazine this weekend that their European vacation together was platonic.

‘I was away for two and a half weeks with some of my best friends [and] had such a great time. But I missed my little girl,” the 41-year-old said, referring to his daughter Kelsey Lee, six.

“I understand and respect that people are going to ask. I’ve never really cared about other people’s personal lives, but I understand if there’s interest.’

Michael went on to say that he is close friends with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke, 41, despite the couple breaking up in 2020.

“I have 50 percent custody of my daughter with my ex-wife, we have a great friendship and our daughter is definitely both of our priorities. Fortunately, that’s important for both of us,” he said.

In July, Michael flew out of the country alongside Jade, 30, the younger sister of Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough).

The pair were spotted at Sydney airport while they were checking late at night for a business class flight with Emirates and later together in Paris.

They were on their way to get together with friends to enjoy an overseas vacation in Europe.

Jade, an interior designer and co-founder of Merci Maison, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she and Michael walked through the terminal.

Rumors that the couple is dating broke out earlier that month.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Michael has become “very fond” of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had previously shared a cryptic Instagram post and an airplane emoji with the caption “later” shared with his followers.

Jade is the younger sister of designer Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough), who is married to Today presenter Karl Stefanovic. Jade and Jasmine are in the picture together

He posted a photo of himself relaxing in the sun on an ornate outdoor lounge and tagged Merci Maison in the post.

“And chill… #Sunday,” Michael wrote.

“Bowling Clarkey,” Karl commented below.

In June, he stepped out with Jasmine Yarbrough and Today show star Karl Stefanovic at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating. The couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December

Jade was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece (left), but she last posted about him online in January

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.