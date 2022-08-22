Michael Clarke and new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough are all smiles with his daughter Kelsey-Lee

Jade Yarbrough embraces her new role as stepmother to Kelsey Lee, the six-year-old daughter of friend Michael Clarke.

The socialite, 30, who has been dating the retired cricketer, 41, for about two months, looked good as she enjoyed a getaway with her beau and his little girl in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Sunday.

The trio looked gleeful when they arrived at Michael’s $13 million mansion in Vaucluse, which he bought late last year while dating ex Pip Edwards.

Michael Clarke, 41, (center) and his new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, 30, (left) were all smiles when they arrived at his Sydney home on Sunday with daughter Kelsey-Lee, six, (right)

Kelsey Lee, who Michael shares with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke, smiled as she stepped down the sidewalk as Jade and Michael followed closely behind.

Unable to hide his joy, the beloved Michael flashed his pearly white teeth as he and Jade giggled together.

Michael showed off his smooth legs in black shorts and covered his muscular torso in a long-sleeved sweatshirt.

The trio looked gleeful when they arrived at Michael’s $13 million mansion in Vaucluse, which he bought late last year while dating ex Pip Edwards.

Kelsey Lee, who Michael shares with ex-wife Kyly Clarke, smiled as she stepped down the sidewalk as Jade and Michael followed closely behind.

The sleek-haired sportsman completed his look with keyhole sunglasses, white sneakers and a large black duffel bag.

As expected, Jade put on a stylish display in a black blazer, leather pants, a white rainbow-print tee and designer sunglasses.

The interior designer put her hair in a loose bun and decorated it with a pearl necklace and a crossbody handbag.

Beloved Michael flashed his pearly whites as he and Jade giggled together

Michael showed off his smooth legs in black shorts and covered his muscular torso in a long-sleeved sweatshirt

Jade officially got Instagram with the former Australian cricket captain while they vacationed together in Europe earlier this month.

She shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulders as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors surfaced that the couple was dating in July.

The sleek-haired sportsman completed his look with keyhole sunglasses, white sneakers and a large black duffel bag

As expected, Jade put on a stylish display in a black blazer, leather pants, a white rainbow-print tee and designer sunglasses

The interior designer put her hair in a loose bun and wore a pearl necklace and a crossbody handbag

They are said to have been introduced by Today presenter Karl Stefanovic, who also happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

Michael is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Michael, a father of one, had grown “very fond” of Jade since their first meeting.

Jade officially got Instagram with the former Australian cricket captain while they vacationed together in Europe earlier this month

Michael is also good friends with Jade’s business partner’s husband

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards (pictured), which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amic” decision to split was “the best choice” for their daughter.