Michael Caine, 89, reunites with his former co-star and ‘dear friend’ Vin Diesel, 55, in London

Michael Caine looked cheerful when he reunited with his former co-star Vin Diesel at a dinner in London.

The actors co-starred in the 2015 film The Last Witch Hunter and have kept in touch ever since.

Vin, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the couple drinking and sharing how Michael, 89, calls him his “son.”

The action star wrote: ‘One of the best things about filming in the UK… dinners with my good friend Sir Michael Caine, who admiringly calls me his son. All love, always.’

The Last Witch Hunter was a fantasy film starring Vin as an immortal witch hunter who must stop a plague from ravaging the entire world.

Vin has spent the past few weeks filming in London in Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Michael last appeared in the 2022 Czech film Medieval and has another project, The Great Escaper, in pre-production.

It comes after Michael finally sold his sprawling Surrey mansion after putting it up for sale because he and Shakira wanted to downsize.

The Hollywood star managed to get £3.5 million for the seven-bedroom house, near Leatherhead, after slashing the price by £250,000 last year.

The double Oscar winner bought the property – with an indoor pool, hot tub, gym and cinema – 22 years ago for £1 million.

Sir Michael first put the 12,000m2 house, which comes with a barn conversion with a bar and a two-bedroom cottage, on the market in 2019 for £3.75 million.

The actor previously sold his South Beach, Miami apartment in 2018 for a reported £5.9 million ($7.45 million).

In the mid-1990s, he also sold his Beverly Hills, California mansion, but he still owns a flat in Chelsea Harbor in West London.