Michael Caine, 89, and wife Shakira, 75, enjoy a night out at Oswald’s

Michael Caine cut a neat figure as he enjoyed a night out at Oswald’s private club with wife Shakira in London on Wednesday.

The 89-year-old actor was wearing a navy blue blazer and matching trousers as he left the venue with his 75-year-old partner.

The movie star completed his look with a light blue shirt as he was escorted to a waiting car by an employee.

Shakira cut a glamorous figure in a gray silk dress with a black floral print which she wore with black trousers.

Shakira also wore a matching blazer and added to her look with a pair of silver earrings.

Michael and Shakira have been married since 1973 and are parents to daughter Natasha Haleema, 49.

The couple met after Michael saw her in a coffee commercial and a friend gave him her number.

It comes after Michael finally sold his sprawling Surrey mansion after putting it up for sale because he and Shakira wanted to downsize.

The Hollywood star managed to get £3.5 million for the seven-bedroom house, near Leatherhead, after slashing the price by £250,000 last year.

The double Oscar winner bought the property – with an indoor pool, hot tub, gym and cinema – 22 years ago for £1 million.

Sir Michael first put the 12,000sqm house, which comes with a barn conversion with a bar and a two-bedroom cottage, on the market in 2019 for £3.75 million.

The actor previously sold his South Beach, Miami apartment in 2018 for a reported £5.9 million ($7.45 million).

In the mid-1990s, he also sold his Beverly Hills, California mansion, but he still owns a flat in Chelsea Harbor in West London.