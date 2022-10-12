Michael Bunting open to negotiating with Maple Leafs: ‘This is my home’

MONTRÉAL – Michael Bunting is probably not the rightmost face at the poker table.

On the opening night of the impending UFA’s critical contract season, Bunting couldn’t help but tip his hand as he and the Toronto Maple Leafs navigated a decision about his future.

There’s no bluff when it comes to how the Scarborough boy wants his next negotiation to go.

“I’m a boy from Toronto. I like to play for the Maple Leafs. This is my house. I grew up in Scarborough, and yes, it’s so much fun putting on that sweater every night. That’s what I’ll say about it, and I hope everything else comes naturally,” Bunting said, after Wednesday’s optional skate at Bell Center.

Complementary Leafs skaters who over-deliver on their contracts have a hard time staying anything but “own rental” in the Kyle Dubas era.

Zach Hyman, Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev are some examples of athletes who thrived on team-friendly salaries for the Blues and Whites, but have had to look elsewhere for their longstanding windfalls as unrestricted free agents.

The situation of the late-blooming Bunting feels a little different.

Firstly, Bunting has a close relationship off the ice and seamless chemistry with franchise star Auston Matthews – who will try to re-sign the organization from July 1 for the long haul. Why wouldn’t a serious commitment to Bunting be a sale to keep Matthews close?

Second, he’s running for a small hometown discount, as evidenced by his willingness to accept a bargain deal to come home as a UFA in the summer of 2021.

The Leafs kiss like bandits on the top winger’s two-year pact against a $950,000 AAV. Bunting broke out for 23 goals, 63 points and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season.

He skates with Matthews and Mitch Marner and is now a fixture on arguably the most dangerous line in hockey.

“For him, the challenge would be not to get caught up in anything but what he can control,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. “When he came in last season, there were a lot of question marks: Could he settle in the NHL?

“Now Bunts has clearly established himself as a successful player and an integral part of a very successful line for us. Now the teams know who he is. They respect his game. Officials (also) know who he is.”

Bunting is an agitator supreme. The edge he injects into a skill-heavy lineup is unique. He takes penalties at a fast pace and helps knock the NHL’s No. 1 power play unit across the boards. But last season, he was also fined $2,000 for beautification.

He has more confidence in his place in the squad this fall. Basically, he’s one of the guys:

“I’m just a little more comfortable. But obviously the jitters are still there. The excitement is still there. I just can’t wait to get started on it,” Bunting said before the puck dropped. “Last year I was really excited, and I think I’m even more excited this year.”

That (a) the salary cap ceiling is expected to rise during Bunting’s next deal and (b) Dubas was willing to give a term to a role-playing winger like Calle Järnkrok (four years) in the summer, suggests that there’s a path to give Bunting, 27, safety and term while keeping his annual cap in check.

Both Dubas and Bunting’s agent Paul Capizzano may be eligible for an eight-year deal when serious proposals begin, Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday evening.

Bunting says he’s fine with negotiating into the season, but wants to leave the details to his camp.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about it. I stay off social media. I stay away from all that stuff,” Bunting said. “I just try to ignore it and let my team handle that. And whatever happens, happens.

“I don’t really want to know much. I just want to play, and that will all happen later.”

OKAY. But you prefer for the long term, right?

“No comment,” Bunting replies with a laugh.

And the poker face is cracking a bit.