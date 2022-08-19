Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato welcomes their fourth child, a daughter named Cielo

Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, has welcomed their fourth child.

The singer, 46, and the Argentine actress, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday.

The girl has been given the name Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. They already have daughter Vida, three, and sons Elias, six, and Noah, eight.

‘From love comes life, light and hair… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You have finally come into our lives with your 3.8 kg!!!’

Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ️’

Buble and Lopilato became engaged in 2009 and married two years later in 2011.

In February, she showed off her growing baby bump in his new music video, I’ll Never Not Love You.

The couple recreated iconic love scenes from classic romantic films in its latest music video, which also revealed Luisana’s pregnancy.

Luisana showed her belly as she left a supermarket with her husband and their children at the end of the video.

Luisana was featured a lot in her husband’s video when the two famous movie couples starred, from Titanic’s Rose and Jack to The Notebook’s Noah and Allie.

Other fan favorite love stories featured included Sixteen Candles, Love, Actually, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and Casablanca.

Michael and his wife announced her pregnancy at the end of the video, where the singer awakens from his daydream and is led out of the supermarket by his pregnant wife.

Buble confirmed his expanding family during an interview with In the air with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday.

“This will be my first time actually saying these words, but yes, my wife and I are thankful we are expecting our fourth,” Buble said.

The news of the pregnancy broke on Monday after TMZ teased scenes of Lusiana and her bump from the video.

Michael tweeted about the new music earlier this weekend: “Haven’t Met You Yet” was the beautiful beginning of a true romance. 10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel “I’ll Never Not Love You” 2.22.22.’

On Instagram, he teased the new video by sharing a clip from his 2009 music video, Haven’t Met You Yet, which also featured his wife.

‘222 the #angel number represents love, companionship, a reminder that you are on the right track. The story continues at 2:22.22 #howitstartedvshowitsgoing,” he captioned the clip.

Michael’s new video pays tribute to some romantic moments in the cinema, and the subject matter felt appropriate for the couple.

Speak with ET Online last month he said, ’15 years ago you saw my wife had a song I wrote for her, where I met her in a supermarket, and it becomes this thing at the end of the song that it’s all just a daydream, and so I got this idea in Michael Bublé’s cinematic experience: ‘Why can’t I make the sequel? Why can’t this be the sequel?’

“So at the end of the video we find out that, like M. Night Shyamalan, instead of seeing dead people, we realize that I’ve been imagining all this again, I’ve been imagining the whole thing.

“My wife and I have been through, I think, the most romantic parts of the movie world and some of the greatest moments in movie history and pay tribute because we love them so much, and we love each other and by the end of the video, You discover again that I am daydreaming.

“But the difference is now, the girl from the video ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ who was his girlfriend at the time, 15 years later, is his wife and they have three beautiful children.”

Buble’s oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and has been in remission since 2017.

He told PEOPLE in December that he is “living a much deeper life now” after his son’s battle with cancer: “I don’t wish that kind of pain on anyone, but I feel that when you’ve really suffered, when you really felt fear and loss, it states you are able to live a deeper life.’