Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato shares hospital footage from birth of baby Cielo Yoli Rose

Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child, a girl named Cielo Yoli Rose, on Friday.

And on Sunday, the Argentine actress, 35, shared heartwarming hospital images from the special day to her Instagram.

In one click from the montage clip, Luisana and the singer, 46, were beaming for their first photo with their newborn as they prepared to take her home.

Luisana seemed every inch the loving postpartum mom as she lay in her hospital bed while nursing Cielo.

Michael was there to support his wife every step of the way, with one photo showing him holding her in the delivery room.

She captioned the sweet video: ‘The story of an unforgettable day… Touching the sky with our hands! We love you so much Cielo’

Lief: On Sunday, the Argentine actress, 35, shared heartwarming hospital images from the special day on her Instagram

Support: Michael was there to support his wife every step of the way, with one photo showing him holding her in the delivery room

They shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, writing: ‘From love comes life, light and hair… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You have finally come into our lives with your 3.8 kg!!!’

‘Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ️’

Buble and Lopilato became engaged in 2009 and married two years later in 2011.

They already have daughter Vida, three, and sons Elias, six, and Noah, eight.

A first look: The baby girl’s foot was shown in this image with the parents holding hands

In February, she showed off her growing baby bump in his new music video, I’ll Never Not Love You.

The couple recreated iconic love scenes from classic romantic films in its latest music video, which also revealed Luisana’s pregnancy.

Luisana showed her belly as she left a supermarket with her husband and their children at the end of the video.

Before the baby arrived: The actress shared this image of her daughter kissing her belly on Friday

Luisana was featured a lot in her husband’s video when the two famous movie couples starred, from Titanic’s Rose and Jack to The Notebook’s Noah and Allie.

Other fan favorite love stories featured included Sixteen Candles, Love, Actually, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and Casablanca.

Michael and his wife announced her pregnancy at the end of the video, where the singer awakens from his daydream and is led out of the supermarket by his pregnant wife.

Buble confirmed his expanding family during an interview with In the air with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday.

“This will be my first time actually saying these words, but yes, my wife and I are thankful we are expecting our fourth,” Buble said.

The news of the pregnancy broke on Monday after TMZ teased scenes of Lusiana and her bump from the video.