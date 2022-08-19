Michael Buble’s sister-in-law cheats death in horrific road smash

Michael Buble’s sister-in-law has cheated death in a horrific car accident in her native Argentina.

Nutritionist Daniela Lopilato was rushed to hospital after the car she was driving overturned and landed on its roof when another vehicle hit hers from behind.

The mother of two had to be freed by firefighters after sustaining neck and spinal injuries in the accident in a Buenos Aires suburb called Martinez.

Dramatic photos of the crash site showed the 43-year-old’s car overturned by a lamppost in front of a house on a residential street with its wheels pointed skyward.

Daniela has told Argentine journalists that she feels that “God has given her a second chance.”

Daniela, whose actress younger sister Luisana is just days away from having her fourth child with Canadian-born Buble, has not yet spoken publicly about her fear around lunchtime local time on Wednesday.

But Argentine journalist Pia Shaw, speaking on a TV program that aired footage of the crash scene at night, said: ‘The footage you’re seeing now is horrific and the protagonist is Daniela Lopilato.

“She was admitted to Los Arcos Hospital in Buenos Aires, but is now back home.

“The car you see on the roof belongs to Daniela.

“This happened near Martinez. Another driver hit Daniela’s car from behind. It was a pretty violent collision.

“She hurt her neck and back and couldn’t get out of the car and was very scared. Firefighters were mobilized to help her.’

She added: “The other driver stopped and handed over all their details. I spoke to Daniela a while ago after she was released from the hospital and she told me that she just woke up to the fact that God had given her a second chance.

“She feels she’s alive thanks to God. She’s okay, but she’s been through a traumatic experience and she’s still shocked.”

Buble shares Noah, nine, son Elias, six, and daughter Vida, four, with Luisana, 35, and the couple are expecting their fourth child.

It turned out that Luisana was pregnant in February when she was featured in his music video for I’ll Never Not Love You, where the actress pulled her husband out of a dream sequence, showing her growing baby bump.

Buble shares Noah, nine, son Elias, six, and daughter Vida, four, with Luisana, 35, (pictured together) and the couple are expecting their fourth child

In April, Buble admitted that he felt “so unstable and vulnerable” after Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, in 2016 at the age of three.

The youngster underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with Michael putting his career on hold for a while while treating his boy.

But the jazz singer shared how he was ready to get going after his son – now eight – went into remission.

Michael still coped with the fear and uncertainty of his son’s diagnosis, even after he initially went into remission.

He told The Mirror: “I’ve been through a lot, of course. When I made the last record [in 2018]my son was just in remission and I wasn’t ready to come back,” he explained.

‘I didn’t know that at the time, but mentally I was so unstable and vulnerable. I made a safe record with producers I liked and I tried to protect myself and hold on to a career.

“But I feel really good now and I was eager to go – as if a great burden had been lifted from me. My son was healthy, my children and my wife were well, life is good. Why not just explode if I want to make an incredible record?’