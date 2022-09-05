Michael Bublé claims he would have been more successful if he hadn’t started a family

He may have sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including four Grammys.

But Michael Bublé has claimed he would have been more successful had he not started a family, and ponders what could have been “all the time.”

The singer, 46, eventually decided to prioritize life with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 35, and their children Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and Cielo, whom they welcomed last month.

Talk about Die Gaby Roslin Podcast, he said, ‘You can’t do both successfully. Relatively speaking, you can be successful, but I think you always suffer from it.

“It’s funny, if you talk to my manager, he’s a nice guy, but he’s had a lot of great careers, he’d say outright, ‘If Bublé didn’t get married and have those kids, he’d be a bigger star,’ easy, truthfully.”‘

The Haven’t Met You Yet hitmaker released his 11th studio album earlier this year and it shot straight to number one in the UK Official Chart.

In Italy, however, it peaked at 43, as well as 11 on the Dutch Album Top 100, with Michael having the dip due to his lack of press trips to the countries.

He said: ‘Since I came to the UK to do that press, it meant I wasn’t going to the Netherlands or Italy on that trip, I had to make the choice, ‘Okay, where will I spend the time’, and that probably wasn’t great for Italy, wasn’t great for the charts in Italy, the Netherlands could have been better, that’s kind of what I mean.

“My manager always says to me, ‘It’s not hard to make the decisions, kid, it’s hard to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike? If you put your family first, it’s going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?”

“And, of course, to me it sucks, because of course I’m telling you here that I think about it all the time and sit in bed thinking, ‘Oh damn it.’

Luisana welcomed their fourth child just last month, and the singer and Argentine actress shared the happy news on Instagram.

She wrote: ‘From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You have finally come into our lives with your 3.8 kg!!!’

Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ️’

The couple got engaged in 2009 and married two years later in 2011.

In February, she showed off her growing baby bump in his new music video, I’ll Never Not Love You.

Michael confirmed his growing family during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday.

“This will be the first time I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are thankful we are expecting our fourth,” Buble said.

The songwriter’s oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and has been in remission since 2017.

He told People in December that he is “living a much deeper life now” after his son’s battle with cancer: “I don’t wish that kind of pain on anyone, but I feel that when you’ve really suffered, when you really felt fear and loss, it states you are able to live a deeper life.’

