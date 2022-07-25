Michael Beale wants ‘to take QPR back to the promised land’ and he Aston Villa for his big time shot

Why shouldn’t Michael Beale believe in the wheels of fortune? One revolution took him from teaching kids futsal in a church hall in Bromley to coaching alongside a Brazilian legend in the concrete jungle of Sao Paulo.

Another came full circle, one year out of Liverpool and back the next, in time to join Steven Gerrard as he began his own managerial career at Rangers and Aston Villa.

Now Beale has returned to London, the city he calls home, where he failed as a player at Charlton and as a coach at Chelsea academy, and has taken charge of Queen’s Park Rangers, a club where he has family ties.

Michael Beale left Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s side for a chance at the big moment

“Ray Harford was my grandmother’s cousin,” he explains. “They lived in the same house when they grew up in central London. When I was a kid at family weddings and parties, Raymond was always there.

“He was a nice, gentle man, although I’ve heard there was another side to him in the locker rooms. Because of him and everything he has achieved, I never felt that it was impossible to become a footballer or a coach.”

Harford played in the lower divisions for a managerial career, including spells at Fulham, Luton and QPR. He was assistant boss to Kenny Dalglish when Blackburn won the Premier League and succeeded him at Ewood Park. He died in 2003, aged 58, less than a year after Millwall’s coaching staff was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“My grandmother lives in Kent and we are very close,” says Beale. “When I told her I was coming to QPR, she said, ‘Raymond worked there, he will look down on you’. Those kinds of things are fun. Some things are fate.’

However, Beale, 41, did not join QPR to please his grandmother. “Of all the opportunities that presented themselves, I felt this one fit the bill,” he says. “It’s not the club with the most money in the world to spend right now, but it has good strong ownership and they support you.

“The club has had a difficult period and three years of stability and this is the challenge to return to the Promised Land.”

Charlie Austin scored 18 goals when QPR was last in the Premier League despite finishing last

Every Championship manager will go into the season and say the same, but there is new optimism at a club that were relegated from the Premier League seven years ago and plunged into crisis when he was severely punished for violating the financial fair play rules of the United States. the EFL.

QPR is entering a new era with a new training ground in Heston, West London.

Beale outlines the big plans as he steps proudly onto the immaculate playing surfaces and excited about how this upgrade in training facilities could accelerate development within a club where such a wealth of football knowledge resides.

Rogerio Ceni has more than 1200 games and 131 goals as a goalkeeper for Brazil’s Sao Paulo

Football director Les Ferdinand and technical director Chris Ramsey were coaching at Tottenham when their move to a new training ground coincided with an uptick in performance.

Legendary coach Ray Harford is cousin of Beale’s grandmother

First team coach Neil Banfield has coached for more than two decades at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger. Damien Matthew, Beale’s assistant manager, worked in Charlton’s academy from which Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Ademola Lookman and Joe Aribo emerged.

“Every club needs to appeal to its community,” says Beale, as he devises ways to tap into a huge talent pool in the downtown core and the intense and intimidating chatter of Loftus Road. “You have to have an identity. I want us to be close to our environment and that includes the owners,” he said.

“We need to share what we’re doing with the fan base and they need to receive it and understand it because once it’s aligned, you can march in the same direction.

‘The coordination is enormous. When you align the board with the people who run the team and the players and ultimately the fans, it’s powerful. You can defy the odds in the championship by building a strong team and a strong identity and that’s our job here.

Nathan Jones did it his way at Luton and Valerien Ismael did it at Barnsley. Jurgen Klopp is the best example, the manager and recruiting were in line with the model and the fans see it.”

Beale went from teaching futsal in a church hall in Bromley to the concrete jungle of Sao Paulo

Beale has seen the other extreme. Sao Paulo, where he worked as an assistant to club icon Rogerio Ceni, was less aligned.

“After 35 games we found out that we had sold two players without being told,” he recalls. “I resigned that day, a Friday. We were supposed to play Flamengo at the Maracana on Sunday and Rogerio lost his job on Tuesday.’

Ceni, who has played over 1,200 games for Sao Paulo and scored 131 goals as a goalkeeper, is back at the helm of the club, having been reappointed just over four years after his sacking.

Beale got the call to ask if he wanted to join again, but this time he politely declined. “I’m waiting for him to become Brazil national coach,” he joked. ‘When the time is right, I will go abroad again. I would hate to retire and not coach for a period outside the UK, either at first team level or as head of youth.”

But first the championship with QPR.